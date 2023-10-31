Quarterback

There are a couple of choices for this that will be debated by different generations. Rebels who followed the team in the 1960s would claim that Archie Manning is the greatest Rebel QB. The best is indeed a Manning, but not Archie.

His son, Eli, carried with him a big name and big expectations. He delivered. He had more than 10,000 passing yards and 81 touchdowns, along with arguably the biggest Heisman snub in the history of the award.

Running Back

The top running back is Deuce McAllister. He racked up 3,060 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground for Ole Miss, both of which are school records — records that could be in trouble if Quinshon Judkins has something to say about it, but for now are untouched.

Wide Receiver

This one is trickier. Ole Miss is known for producing NFL-talent at wide receiver, and it would be unfair to just pick one, so let us choose three.

Undoubtedly, A.J. Brown has to be on the list. He holds the school record in receiving yards.

The next spot is a throwback, and it goes to Chris Collins, who holds the school record for most receiving touchdowns over a career.

Finally, a personal favorite of mine goes on the list: Donte Moncrief. He is one of those guys who became a cult hero in Oxford despite not having a prolific NFL career.

The absences from this list speak volumes. No DK Metcalf, Shay Hodge, Elijah Moore and many others. This list could go on forever, and rightly so, but these three stuck out.

Tight End

Technically, Evan Engram was classified as a tight end, so he nabs this spot. Engram is seventh all-time in school history for receiving yards with 2,320. He averaged 14.3 yards a catch with 15 touchdowns to his name, and he was also a part of the Sugar Bowl-winning team in 2015.

Offensive Line

This one was also difficult, but it has to be the 2015 offensive line. Laremy Tunsil is the name that pops out from this group, but the total numbers are astounding. The Rebels averaged 517 yards a game, seven yards a play and about 41 points per game. The big guys up front got it done on their way to a Sugar Bowl trophy.

Defensive Line

The best Rebel defensive line came a year prior in 2014. Spearheaded by Robert Nkemdiche, this defensive front was borderline unstoppable. Nkemdiche, Isaac Gross, Channing Ward, Marquis Haynes and others could overpower and blow by anyone. As this list goes on, there will be more members from this outstanding defense.

Linebacker

Far and away the best linebacker in Ole Miss history is Patrick Willis. There are very few that play the game like Willis. The 2006 Dick Butkus Award winner had an unreal engine that propelled him to be one of the best in the game. He logged 265 tackles, 21 of them being for a loss, and six sacks. Many will think of his goal-line stand against LSU where Willis picked up the running back and planted him in the ground.

Secondary

The 2014 secondary has to be it. The Rebels allowed just 16 points a game, the first in the country that year. Trae Elston, Mike Hilton, C.J. and A.J. Moore, Cody Prewitt and Senquez Golson created a no-fly zone for opposing quarterbacks. Golson famously intercepted the pass in the end zone against Alabama to give the Rebels the upset win.

Kicker

Gary Wunderlich made 158 out of 162 extra point attempts and 64 out of 77 field goal attempts, making him the highest-scoring player in Ole Miss history. He was the essence of reliability and by far the best kicker in program history.