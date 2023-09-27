If you are anything like me, you are used to people commenting on the extravagance of designer clothing and the subtle digs that tend to follow seeing someone wearing a designer brand. Designer clothing is associated with wealth, elitism and the often out-of-touch nature of its owners, and this is all fair. For the average person, myself included, designer clothing is not very attainable.

Recently, however, I have been thinking about all the money many of us spend on clothing items every year and how often we end up buying pieces that don’t last us longer than a few wears.

The fashion landscape is currently dominated by fast fashion brands like Shein, Zara and H&M. These brands thrive on imitating runway designs, having a fast turn-around time and always having the latest trend available for low prices.

While I completely understand the draw to brands like this, especially for students living on part-time income, purchasing from fast fashion brands isn’t sustainable for the environment nor for your wardrobe.

Clothing pieces from fast fashion brands are made from cheaper materials, meaning they are more likely to wear out quickly. These brands also focus on “trendy” pieces, which means they are likely to go out of style within a year or so. This means that our closets are experiencing constant turnover as we are forced to buy new items to replace the old. When you think about how often you are buying new clothes and how much those clothes add up, it suddenly doesn’t seem so crazy to purchase designer clothes.

Designer brands are not only at the forefront of fashion, but they also focus on creating durable, timeless pieces that will last a lifetime. Sure, paying hundreds of dollars for a top may seem frivolous, but when you consider its longevity and how many tops you would likely buy over that same time frame from a fast fashion brand, it starts to make more sense.

Many consumers are under the impression that runway clothing is not meant for everyday wear, but all it takes is looking at a few of this month’s fashion week shows to see how practical most of the clothing is.

Designer clothing is not all haute couture; most of it is labeled “ready-to-wear,” meaning it is designed to wear on a daily basis.

Not every designer collection or fashion house is meant for everyone, but I do feel confident that within the broad spectrum of designer-wear, there is something that everyone would feel comfortable and confident in.

With options like Rent the Runway and Nuuly becoming more prominent, designer clothing is becoming even more sustainable. These options allow you to rent pieces for a flat rate per month.

Again, I understand that this option is not accessible for everyone and there will always be people who need fast fashion brands. But for those who are already spending hefty amounts of clothing, designer clothing, rented or purchased, is an option to consider.

Sustainability in the fashion industry will continue to be pushed as people recognize the dangers the fast fashion model poses to our environment. Whether designer fashion is the route you choose to combat the issue or not, being conscious of your personal purchasing habits is the first step toward a more sustainable fashion industry.

Liv Briley is a senior integrated marketing communications major from Lemont, Ill.