To accommodate the rising numbers of students enrolled at the university, Ole Miss Dining is expanding its food options.

In addition to the three all-you-can-eat dining halls located in the Johnson Commons, the residential colleges and the Archie and Olivia Manning Performance Center, Ole Miss Dining has swapped out Freshii for Comet Fish sushi and introduced Rebel Pizza Co., The Farmstand, Everbowl and, most recently, Jimmy John’s as new options available to students.

Comet Fish is an Oxford business that makes hand-rolled sushi and poke bowls. Located on the lower level of Johnson Commons, it is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Rebel Pizza Co. is a late-night pizza delivery option exclusive to Starship, and it is open from 8 p.m. to midnight. Students can use their meal swipes and Flex Dollars for these options.

Sophomore music education major Dekylan Jones believes that the new dining options are a great addition to campus.

“I’m glad that Ole Miss Dining is expanding their options,” Jones said. “They’re going in a good direction.”

Amy Anderson, UM alumna and marketing manager for Ole Miss Dining, spoke about The Farmstand, a new food truck with a menu of locally grown food that changes weekly.

“Ole Miss Dining and the Oxford Community Market are working to launch a Farmstand food truck on campus,” Anderson said. “The Farmstand will be located on the corner of Business Row and will have weekly programming with local guest chefs, OXCM farm vendors, the Office of Sustainability and the Office of Nutrition and Hospitality Management.”

Both Jimmy John’s, which will replace the Papa John’s in Minor Hall, and Everbowl are still under construction. Jimmy John’s is a chain restaurant serving sub and club sandwiches. Everbowl will serve vegan superfood bowls and smoothies, and it will also be located in Minor Hall.

“I’m very excited for the addition of Jimmy John’s,” Jones said. “It gives students chances to eat from name-brand franchises.”

Anandi Johnson, a sophomore elementary education major, also expressed how happy she is that dining options are becoming more inclusive.

“I’m most excited for Everbowl because there should be more vegan-friendly options available to students,” Johnson said. “I’m happy that Ole Miss Dining is opening more places that can offer students more.”

It is unknown when construction will be completed.

“We are very excited to bring new locations to campus and are eagerly awaiting the construction to be completed,” Anderson said.