A mix of both Texas and Nashville influences, Flatland Cavalry consists of leader and chief lyricist Cleto Cordero, fiddle player Wesley Hall, guitarist Reid Dillon, drummer Jason Albers, bassist Jonathan Saenz and utility instrumentalist Adam Gallegos.

The country music band visits The Lyric in Oxford tonight following the release of their highly anticipated EP “Songs to Keep You Warm” last Friday. The album includes special vocalist appearances by Ashley Monroe in “Parallel” and Kaitlin Butts in “How Long.”

Ahead of the project’s debut, Cordero, vocalist and acoustic guitarist, shared the spark of inspiration that set the album into motion.

“An idea came to me in June, out of the blue, late one evening at bedtime after a very long and wearisome few weeks on the road. I was in the kind of place where I was completely exhausted, both mentally and physically, and lying there in a state of surrender the entire idea for this EP just flashed into my mind,” Cordero said on the band’s website.

The authentic sound and tone of “Songs to Keep You Warm” represents the dawn of a new era of sound as the band expands beyond their western Texas roots.

“I am excited to release a curated batch of songs that, I believe, pair well with the season of chilly overcast days, falling leaves and all things pumpkin-spiced,” Cordero said. “I hope these songs are something fans will cling to during the colder months — something to keep them warm until spring arrives!”

After their performance at the Lyric, the band will join Luke Combs’ World Tour next year. Notorious for their thrilling live performances, Flatland Cavalry is scheduled to headline concerts at venues across the country, including in Tulsa, Okla., San Antonio, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, and more.

“Flatland Cavalry are promising to make days a little brighter wherever they go,” Rolling Stone said.

“Songs to Keep You Warm” joins a discography filled with captivating imagery and melodies that reflect their appreciation of western Texas scenery. By pairing a traditional folk sound with heartfelt lyricism, the new album contains material that resonates with a variety of audiences.

“I love Flatland because every song they put out is amazing. Whether I’m happy or sad, there is always a song I can put on, and it instantly puts me in a good mood,” Rileigh Clifton, a freshman English education major, said. “I’m super excited to see my favorite band live and in my favorite place! It’s definitely a bucket list experience.”

Tickets to the concert are available to purchase on both the Lyric Oxford and Flatland Cavalry’s websites.