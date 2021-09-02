<figure><\/figure>\r\n<figure>Approximately 100 protesters against Baptist Memorial Health Care's COVID-19 vaccine mandate gathered along Belk Boulevard outside Baptist Medical Center in Oxford the evening of Sept. 1. Protesters chanted \u201cHear our voice! Mandate choice!\u201d and cheered at passing cars. The majority of protesters clarified that they support the vaccine and only oppose the mandate.<\/figure>\r\n \r\n<figure>Lacy Cunningham, who works in nursing informatics and was one of three protesters who identified themselves as employees of Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi, stated that, while she supports the vaccine, \u201cI am standing here today because I believe in medical freedoms.\u201d Cunningham continued, \u201cYou trust me to take care of you, but you don\u2019t trust me to make medical decisions to take care of myself.\u201dCunningham has encouraged her family members to take the vaccine but has not herself for medical reasons. She expressed the frustration that health care workers feel due to the continuing pandemic but does not believe mandating the vaccine at this time is the solution to the hospital\u2019s problems.<\/figure>\r\n \r\n<figure>Dee Cole, an employee of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle, also stated that she believes in the freedom to choose whether or not one takes the vaccine.<\/figure>\r\n \r\n<figure>Dr. John Witcher, an emergency room doctor and hospitalist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo, opposes the vaccine mandate due to his perceived lack of informed consent at this time. He also voiced concern that doctors hesitate to speak out against the mandate out of fear of the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and the backlash they could receive for not supporting the mandate.

The protest follows Baptist's announcement on Aug. 12 that the hospital system will require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1 and was primarily organized by Ashley Boatright, Lacy Cunningham and Kayla Warnock. 