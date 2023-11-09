University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce and other speakers, including Provost Noel Wilkin and Director of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture Kathryn McKee, showed their appreciation for the university and its progress over the past 175 years in a ceremony on Nov. 6 held in front of the Lyceum.

“As we stand in the shadow of the Lyceum, where it all began 175 years ago, I’m inspired by these profound connections that bind us, not only to this physical place, but also to the significance of purpose that has propelled us through the years,” Boyce said. “This anniversary is certainly an important moment to celebrate our staying power across generations and our enduring flagship legacy of excellence in education, research, health care and service.”

Boyce continued to applaud students and faculty on their notable accomplishments and impact on the world.

“We continue to exceed those expectations as our university shapes, produces and elevates new generations of leaders and trailblazers,” Boyce said. “Our graduates govern, invent, heal, research teams engineer, build, style, inspire, volunteer, create, innovate, serve and above all champion others.”

The university has experienced many notable accomplishments over its 175 years. In 1848, UM was home to only 80 students. Today, UM has more than 23,000 students and 2,218 faculty members.

“The University of Mississippi can lead the region in national problem solving, pouring out of a state routinely and consistently classified as last, our poets, musicians, filmmakers, photographers, activists, politicians, teachers, scientists, engineers, mathematicians, doctors and painters in Mississippi can lead the flagship institution,” McKee told faculty, staff and students gathered in the Circle to commemorate the university’s anniversary.

Wilkin noted the resilience of the university even through the hardest of times. Pointing to the war raging on the other side of the world, Wilkin reminded the community that these times are vital to the growth of humanity.

“This recognition of the climate in which we are living should actually cause us to celebrate the longevity of effort that has been exerted within the structure and community of this great university for 175 years. It has stood the test of time,” Wilkin said. “The university has faced these pressures before and its mission remains steadfast. These efforts through education, discovery, creativity and understanding of advanced society in the state, the nation and the world. This should strengthen our resolve to continue our mission.”

The event concluded with attendees singing UM’s alma mater. As the music played, the community discussed their appreciation for UM and the legacy that it has created.

“Happy birthday to the University of Mississippi,” McKee said.“Here’s to the future from the past and the present. We’re all making it together.”