Stickers, social media posts and campaign slogans have made it virtually impossible to miss the fact that fall election season is in full swing at Ole Miss. With the campaign period coming to a close, UM students now have a chance to cast their ballots. Listed below are the nominees for Mr. and Miss Ole Miss, as well as Homecoming King and Queen. Elections are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 on MyOleMiss.

Mr. Ole Miss Candidates:

Daneel Konnar

Daneel Konnar is a public policy leadership major from Meridian, Miss. His campaign sheds light on students’ individual journeys and how they have shaped us and brought us together, inspired by his parents who immigrated to America. Konnar has partnered with the Thomas Hayes Mayo Lab, a foundation focused on changing the conversation surrounding student mental health and substance abuse. “While everyone’s journey growing up and getting to Ole Miss has been different, it is what makes our campus so special,” Konnar said.

Jacob Rousseau

Jacob Rousseau is an Oxford native and a senior finance major. Rousseau believes everyone can “make a difference” at this university no matter where they are from, who they are or what they do with their time at Ole Miss. For his philanthropy, he chose to support Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he was a patient for 16 years. Rousseau explained that his friends’ support was one of the reasons he decided to run for Mr. Ole Miss. “I’m not only running for them, but for the young boy I once was just simply playing football in the grove,” Rousseau said.

Miss Ole Miss Candidates:

Samantha Sepe

Sam Sepe is an elementary education major from Pittsburgh. Her philanthropy, The William Magee Center and her slogan, “Smile with Sam,” go hand-in-hand in bringing awareness to substance misuse and mental health and wellness. “I am forever in debt to our university, so during this campaign I feel that it is the least that I can do to give back to the school that has given me so much more than I ever could imagine,” Sepe said.

Caroline Taylor

From Houston, Caroline Taylor is a senior triple major in finance, real estate and business management. She is focused on motivating students to take initiative and advocate for change. She chose to support the Oxford Animal Research Center to bring attention to animal cruelty and abuse. “As Miss Ole Miss, I would strive to spread positivity and encourage each individual to touch everyone with a kind word of encouragement,” Taylor said.

Genevieve Wilson

Genevieve Wilson is a senior international studies major from Birmingham and her message to the student body is to not take the time at this university for granted, including the fact that students are able to pursue higher education in the first place. For her philanthropy, Wilson has partnered with the University’s Center for Excellence in Literacy Instruction to help children in Mississippi read and write. “It is up to us to help contribute to this impact and help ensure children today are prepared for college in the future,” Wilson said.

Homecoming King Candidates:

Nick Foerstel

Nick Foerstel is a senior IMC major from St. Louis. Foerstel focused his campaign on “the power of kindness and positivity” and fostering a “warm and inclusive environment within our community.” Foerstel plans to lead by example as homecoming king and inspire the student body to spread happiness.

Ashton William Heath

Ashton William Heath is a senior accounting major from Jackson, Miss. Heath explained that he strives to “effectively represent the men that make up our campus.” He is president of the Interfraternity Council, a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and a Mississippi National Guard ROTC Cadet. Additionally, Heath partnered with the William Magee Center and its Director Nick McAfe to offer mental health and wellness resources. “Through my experiences within these different organizations, I can fully encompass and represent the ideas of our student body,” Heath said.

Brady Wood

Brady Wood, a senior integrated marketing communications major from Fulton, Miss., has started his “I Believe” campaign so that “the student body understands there are people on this campus that believe and support them,” Wood said. Along with marching with Pride of the South, Wood is also an Ole Miss ambassador and president of the Baptist Student Union. “All I desire through my campaign is to spread my message of love and encouragement and give back to the community that has given so much to me,” Wood said.

Homecoming Queen Candidates:

Azurrea Curry

Azurrea Curry is an English education major from Gulfport, Miss. Curry explained that her platform, “Love Always,” calls students to “love one another, as it is essential, powerful and binding,” while also expressing the love she has for UM and the people in it. Curry is a member of Delta Gamma sorority, the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and vice president of inclusion and community engagement on the Fraternity and Sorority Life Executive Board. “It is my hope with this campaign that I can encourage all of you to love a little harder and embrace the love around you a little more, however that may look,” Curry said.

Alyssa Taylor

Alyssa Taylor is a general business major from Panama City.Taylor chose to center her campaign around love. With her “Love Like Alyssa” slogan, Taylor wants all students to feel this unconditional love that so many students have given her. “This campaign is bigger than just homecoming because it truly is a way of life,” Taylor said. “Running for homecoming queen has allowed me to encourage others to live in love.”

McKenna Williams

McKenna Williams is a social work major from Winchester, Va. Her platform, “Walking with Williams,” encourages students “to step out faithfully into their calling and be bold in finding their communities.” She is on the executive board of Phi Mu sorority as the head of recruitment. Williams described how her faith has been a guiding force in her decision to run for queen. “The Lord has been so kind in leading me towards opportunities to reach out to students across our campus and give back to the community,” Willaims said.

Georgia Zeleskey

Georgia Zelesky is a real estate and marketing major from Houston. Along with being a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, she founded the Big Sis Organization, a young women’s mentorship program that is now in three separate cities. Her goal in her campaign is to be able to represent the spirit of Ole Miss and to give back to the university. “As I have been able to meet a wide range of people from different places, participate in numerous student organizations, and showcase my leadership skills in multiple ways, I can’t help but give credit to the university for shaping me into the woman I am today,” Zeleskey said.