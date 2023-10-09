Hushed whispers and excited chatter filled The Gertrude C. Ford Center on Oct. 8 as 5 p.m. approached, and the competition for Miss University 2024 began.

The night consisted of 10 women competing in four areas, including: on stage conversation, talent performance, health and fitness and evening gown. These portions were judged by a panel of seven community members including Brady Bramlett, Jane Reid Branch, Lainer Wright Clark, David Garrett, Leah Gibson Hunter, Julia Pratt and Amy Tate.

The night kicked off with a bang of sequins and glitter as the 10 women stepped onto the brightly lit stage in shiny dresses as they introduced their names and majors.

Directly after this, the contestants stood in front of the audience and answered random questions about aspects of Miss University.

The talent competition was the most highly anticipated segment of the night.

“My favorite part is getting to see all of the girls and all of their special talents. I think it’s awesome,” UM Student Activities Association member Chandler Tucker said.

The competitors certainly left an impression by demonstrating gifts that ranged from dancing and singing to a one-woman musical puppet show and a reading of an original poem.

Following their performances, the women displayed their health and fitness outfits and finally their glamorous evening gowns.

Ally Hopper, Miss University 2023 winner, bid farewell to her reign and passed her torch onto Miss University’s 2024 three alternates and winner.

Madison Belk, Elizabeth Swindell and Celeste Lay were awarded first, second and third alternates, with each receiving scholarships to commemorate their wins.

The big winner of the night received a $5,000 scholarship and the title of Miss University 2024.

Dressed in a red gown, a crown and a sash, Jane Granberry waved hello to her reign as Miss University with a beaming smile as the auditorium erupted into applause.

Following the events, competitors expressed their love and adoration for the Miss University Pageant

“The aspect of sisterhood would definitely be my favorite part,” third-alternate Madison Belk said.

Other competitors would likely share that sentiment — that sisterhood sits at the center of Miss University.