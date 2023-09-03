As the 2023 college football season edges closer, people forget that recruiting season is still in full effect. Since his arrival in Oxford, Lane Kiffin has been eccentric when appealing to potential recruits, to say the least.

He made yet another major splash with Mississippi native Kamarion Franklin.

Adding former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding to the mix has bolstered Kiffin’s recruiting reach, allowing the program to appeal to various elite-level defensive talent, like Franklin.

Franklin, a current senior at Lake Cormorant High School in Mississippi, is one of the most sought-after players on the defensive side of the ball in the entire country. He boasts as the top recruit in the upcoming class in the state of Mississippi. He also holds a ranking of the No. 6 overall defensive linemen according to 247Sports.

​​There is no secret as to why elite programs wanted Franklin, as he is every bit of 6-foot​–​5-inches and 265 pounds with the potential to put even more weight onto his frame. His athleticism is above average​,​ and he possesses a good first step. ​​​

His ability to read an offense and adjust his body is something that Golding and the Rebel defense need up front. Anything Franklin might lack in athleticism, he more than makes up for in his length and overall ability.

Following his season opener on Friday, Aug.​ ​25, Franklin had a lot to say about his commitment to Kiffin, Golding and Ole Miss.

He said, “Not a lot of Mississippi kids where I’m from get a lot of opportunities to do this. I sat and thought about it and figured​,​ ‘​W​hy not put on for my state and put everyone on notice?’”

A lot of people question exactly where Franklin fits on a Golding-led defense​, which the lineman clarified.​

“I see myself fitting in as a defensive end but being able to move all across the line and being a good contributor early​,​” Franklin said.

In his season opener, Franklin racked up a sack, four solo tackles and officially only one QB hurry in a 14-3 victory for Lake Cormorant. That being said, the stats do​ not​ paint the whole picture. Franklin was constantly getting a big push up front, whether it came from either end on the line or the interior.

He was consistently double-teamed by a tackle and tight end if he was on the edge. His opponents​ from ​Lewisburg did not run a single play towards his general direction all game. If he lined up ​at the right​ end, they​ would​ go to the left and vice versa.

​​Nick Nester, Franklin’s coach, ​spoke highly of the recruit. ​​

“As a player, you get a guy that can contribute day one. Whether that being playing him on the inside as a tackle or on either edge, it’s clear he can do it all​,” Nester said.​ ​“​But beyond his athletic ability, you get a very intelligent, hard-working kid that is going to be able to adapt quickly.”

As for Franklin’s recruitment itself, the addition of Golding to the staff was a key factor in getting him on board the Lane Train.

“Honestly, Tennessee was the first one that jumped on him quick and did such a good job of recruiting him​,” Nester said.​ ​“​But when Pete (Golding) came over from Alabama, he came to one of our spring practices and pretty much said ‘Hey man, I’m taking over your recruitment so get ready​.’​”

It seems that the core of ​Ole Miss Football’s​ 2024 recruiting class​ is nearly complete.​ All eyes will be on the Rebels as they prepare for this upcoming season, but the future of Ole Miss football is looking very optimistic.