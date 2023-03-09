The Ole Miss men’s golf team found success at the Cabo Collegiate at the Twin Dolphin Club in Los Cabos, Mexico, with an overall score of 846 (-6). The Rebels kept their consistency throughout the tournament, remaining in second place following all three rounds.

A strong final round score of 280 (-4), the lowest round of the day among the 15-team field, helped Ole Miss to secure this second place finish. The Rebels led the field in par-5 scoring (-19) pushed them to finish above 11 top-50 ranked teams on the leaderboard.

Junior Brett Schell had a stellar performance at the Cabo Collegiate, shooting a career-low round of 64 (-7) on the final day to finish tied for second place individually and lead the field in birdies, carding 18.

Freshman standout Cameron Tankersley also found his best score during the final round shooting 69 (-2) to finish with an overall even score and earn a tie for 13th place- his fifth top-20 finish of his freshman season.

Sarut Vongchaisit finished 3-over on the tournament to tie for 19th place individually and find his 11th top-20 finish of his career.

Hugo Townsend’s even final round score and consecutive birdies on the final three holes propelled him up the leaderboard to secure a 23rd place individual finish.

Patton Samuels remained consistent throughout the tournament, finding par on 37 holes between three rounds to finish 5-over and tied for 29th individually.

The Rebels will be back in action on March 13-14 as they travel to Tallahassee, Fla., for the Seminole Collegiate, a two-day tournament hosted at the Seminole Legacy Golf Course.