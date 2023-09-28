After canceling his second show at Vaught-Hemingway last April, chart-topper and country crooner Morgan Wallen is making his way back to the University of Mississippi on Saturday, April 20, 2024 as part of his “One Night at a Time” tour.

The announcement came on Tuesday morning via Wallen’s social media accounts, where he also addressed the cancellation of his second show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in April 2023.

“Fans who previously purchased tickets for the (canceled) Oxford show on Sunday, April 23rd will have access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email,” Wallen (@morganwallen) said.

Wallen was set to perform two shows in Oxford earlier this year, but ultimately kept the name of his tour sacred and only performed on one night, citing health issues as the reason for his cancellation.

Sophomore marketing major Emily Otero had tickets to Wallen’s canceled show in April. She felt upset following the unfortunate news.

“I was upset because my boyfriend (bought) me a ticket for this concert, and we got a ticket promotion that let us get closer to the front of the stage, which was awesome,” Otero said.

The seats ended up being front row seats to disappointment, since the stadium would later announce that Wallen would not be making his scheduled appearance. Otero spent hours preparing for the concert, much to her dismay. Though Otero was frustrated with the show’s cancellation, she feels even more upset for those who traveled to make the show.

“I was mainly upset for other people who came from far away. (It) sucks because that money cannot be refunded,” Otero said.

This time around, a new trio of opening acts will accompany Wallen’s set. Joining him will be newcomer Nate Smith and Ole Miss alum Lauren Watkins. Wallen will also be joined by hitmaker Bailey Zimmerman, who opened for the 2023 leg of the “One Night at a Time” tour; this time, Zimmerman is co-headlining the tour. Though all of her initial quarrels and frustrations, Otero has changed her tune from her original emotions. She will attempt to snag tickets for the 2024 show once they are available.

“I forgive him,” Otero said. “At first I was upset because of the circumstances, but (I realized) that everything happens for a reason. I am going to try and attempt to get tickets for the April show because I would love to see him again. I hope it all works out.”

UM students will receive an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for the show on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. These promo codes will be sent on Thursday, Sept. 28.