The University of Mississippi community convened Tuesday night for the annual fall convocation. The event, which is held yearly to welcome first-year students to campus, was rescheduled twice. The event was finally held Tuesday night in the Ford Center, where some students were invited to attend in person and others were invited to view a livestream.

Aimee Nezhukumatathil, an Ole Miss English professor and an award-winning author of newest book “World of Wonders,” spoke to the class of 2025 about the importance of curiosity and wonder, on Tuesday at the university’s convocation.

While teaching creative writing to kindergartners, Nezhukumatathil said that she never had to teach students the ability to be curious, how to ask questions or how to wonder.

“As we get older, that sense of wonder and curiosity is taken out of us, and it’s so important that we don’t let this happen,” Nezhukumatathil said. “We need to remember how to have wonder and curiosity without a [charging] cord, and without electronics.”

Nezhukumatathil discussed other themes from her novel, such as insects and fireflies. The themes were meant to have people connect and reflect with memories from their younger selves, in order to embrace and engage with nature.

“Seventeen out of 22 of my students had never seen a firefly or lightning bug before,” Nezhukumatathil said. “One of the saddest days of my life was when I actually had to pull up a YouTube video to show my students that there are actually glowing insects that exist.

Nezhukumatathil said that vulnerability and curiosity, just like nature, connect people to one another for the better.

Nezhukumatathil encouraged students to allow themselves to wonder and be curious during their college years.

“Allowing yourself wonder and astonishment means you don’t have all the answers,” Nezhukumatathil said. “You don’t know all there is to know about everything, so this wonder and curiosity gives you the ability to learn, grow, and depend on others — and this in turn keeps us all connected.”

Nezhukumatathil also related her latest book to the world’s current political system, a system in which she saids people have lost the ability to be understanding.

“Wonder and curiosity break the walls of gatekeeping,” Nezhukumatathil said. “We are political by our noise and by our silence. Being curious about our communities and finding shared interests is how we fix this.”

Nezhukumatathil finished her speech by leaving listeners with what she called her most important advice.

“Do you want to graduate from college with the same mentality that you came in with? No growth whatsoever?” Nezhukumatathil said. “Here’s the secret: No matter your background, wonder is required for transformation. Use it.”

Weston Harris, a freshman business major, said Nezhukumatathil’s book offered him a new perspective while transitioning to life as an Ole Miss student.

“[‘World of Wonders’] helped me sort of stop and smell the roses,’” Harris said. “It helped me come into college with a more positive mindset and reminded me to slow down and really enjoy the first few weeks of my freshman year.”

The Class of 2025 Convocation ceremony also featured key speeches from Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Provost Noel E. Wilkin, and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Charlotte Fant Pegues.

“‘World of Wonders’ is a perfect lense for you to use to explore the world at this pivotal point in your life as you embark on your college education,” Boyce said. “Let it serve as a gateway for all your future experiences.”