Homecoming festivities at the University of Mississippi were capped off with a football game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Rebels were due for an exciting night filled with explosive plays. This game was all Ole Miss from start to finish as the Commodores did not put up much of a fight.

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels were highly favored in the final annual contest between the teams and prevailed with a 33-7 victory.

Offensive MVP: WR Dayton Wade

Dayton Wade had a huge impact offensively, boosting the Rebels with several exciting plays. Wade’s combination of speed and athleticism gave Vanderbilt defensive backs issues all game. On a night that showcased Ole Miss’ offense at its best, Wade made his mark in a big way for the Rebels. The senior wideout finished the game with a career-high 120 yards and a score.

Defensive MVP: Jared Ivey

Jared Ivey caused problems everywhere in this game. Ivey’s disruptive presence among a stacked defensive line made for a dominant defensive game for the Rebels. Ivey collected a pair of impressive sacks, a season-high for the defensive end out of Suwanee, Ga. Ivey’s presence speaks volumes about Ole Miss defense, which has continued to improve week after week. The Rebels are hitting their stride at the perfect time in the season.

Shining Moment: Dayton Wade elevating for an acrobatic 48-yard catch

The most exciting play of the night came on a 48-yard bomb from quarterback Jaxon Dart to Dayton Wade. Wade made a last-second adjustment to the ball and elevated over a Vanderbilt defender for the catch. This play led to an Ole Miss score and opened up the game for the Rebels to light up the scoreboard.

Needs Improvement: Run Defense

Ole Miss pass defense has been the most noteworthy part of an ever-improving squad. The run defense, however, has struggled to contain rushers during the season. The run D was threatened against Auburn and had issues with Vanderbilt as well. If Ole Miss can somehow improve the run defense to match the prolific pass defense, the Rebels will be a force in the Southeastern Conference. In his first year as defensive coordinator, Pete Golding definitely has the tools to strengthen this aspect of the team.

After a day that saw some upsets in the college football world, Ole Miss has an opportunity to move into the top 10 just before the College Football Playoff rankings. Ole Miss will now prepare for the Texas A&M Aggies, who will visit Oxford next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and will air on ESPN.