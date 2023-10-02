Following an exciting victory over the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss fans were overcome with emotion. Once the final play of Saturday’s game concluded, Rebel fans completed the storybook night by storming the field. These actions, however, would not come without consequence.

As the game ended, Ole Miss’ student section cleared out onto the field to celebrate with their peers. The remaining fans from a record-setting crowd soon followed after.

After the dust settled on Sunday, the SEC notified the university of a $100,000 for the pandemonium of rushing the field. Frequent field storming across the country last season led to conferences putting rules in place to enforce safety.

The SEC’s field-storming policy states the following:

“Institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and property credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

The SEC’s policy also states that the first offense will cost $100,000, the second offense $250,000, and the third offense $500,000. These fines were put into place during spring meetings at the start of the year.

There were 66,703 fans attending the game — a Vaught-Hemingway Stadium record — and they made their presence known. Coach Lane Kiffin and his players stated how much the intense atmosphere helped boost their performance.

Ole Miss fans should be advised to remain passionate but refrain from storming the field. These measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the players, staff and spectators.

In spite of the fine, and in response to the victory, Kiffin said, “Really neat to have that electric environment.”