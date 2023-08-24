Ole Miss football has proudly unveiled its new indoor practice facility, something that has been in the works for a very long time. These upgrades will cost the university just under $46 million.

What has been dubbed The Manning Center, named after the legendary Manning family, broke ground in January 2022 and wrapped up construction in July 2023.

Obviously, Ole Miss fans and students are excited because the new extended practice facility looks nice, but there is a much deeper reason why fans are ecstatic about these upgrades.

The Manning Center is a part of Ole Miss Football’s “CHAMPIONS. NOW.” campaign, which was originally slated to include upgrades to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, but those plans were sidelined in favor of the practice facility.

Not only will the revamped facility provide a better space for current Ole Miss players and staff, but it will also serve as a recruiting pitch to prospective recruits.

The amenities and upgrades include an expanded locker room that houses a barber shop, hydro tanks, plunge pools and a players’ lounge. Also included in the expansion are new coaching office spaces as well as offensive and defensive meeting rooms.

The Manning Center also features a new state-of-the-art training room equipped for hydrotherapy, massage therapy, compression units, sensory deprivation tanks, cold and hot tubs, concussion rehabilitation technology and counseling spaces.

Something the players will get amped about is the 10,710-square-foot weight room with any machine an athlete could ever dream of. There’s even space for a cardio mezzanine and space for yoga and pilates.

Recruits take everything into account: team success, player development, coaching staff and facilities.

When it comes to team success, Ole Miss ranks third in the SEC in wins over the last two seasons, coming in behind Georgia and Alabama. That is a major recruiting green flag.

Ole Miss’ player development speaks for itself. The football program keeps up with its SEC counterparts when it comes to putting players in the NFL. Yet another recruiting green flag.

As for coaching, Lane Kiffin is a difference-maker himself, but with the Rebels’ explosive offense and new Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding, Ole Miss is the place to be for good coaching. This is the third recruiting green flag.

To round off the recruiting pitch, Ole Miss now boasts one of the nicest indoor facilities in not just the SEC, but the entire country. The university was willing to pay top dollar to give its student-athletes the best possible training conditions, and it will pay dividends for years to come.

This fourth recruiting green flag will work to put Ole Miss on the radar of many of the nation’s top recruits.

Construction wrapped up just in time for fall training and the 2023-24 football season, so the Rebels will reap the benefits of the luxurious Manning Center on their quest for a successful season.