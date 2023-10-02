In its second tournament of the fall season, Ole Miss Men’s Golf hit the road to Birmingham, Ala​.​​​ and played ​​at the Birmingham Country Club for the annual SEC​ Fall​ ​P​review.



Th​e tournament​​ brought together ​all 14 SEC teams ​in​ three full days of play. Day one started with 36 strokes of play, followed by 18 holes on day two. The final day of the tournament was a one-team match play to wrap up the tournament; Ole Miss matched up with Arkansas ​during this.​

Standouts for the Rebels include sophomore Michael La Sasso, who ​finished in ​11th place, shooting 13 birdies throughout 54 holes and sophomore Cameron Tankersly, who recorded 15 birdies, a season high, putting him at a 15th place finish​.​ ​T​his marked Tankersly’s eighth and La Sasso’s fourth career top-20 finish. To go along with La Sasso and Tankersly, sophomore Tom Fischer secured three birdies.

After day one and two of the tournament, Ole Miss Men’s Golf placed ​four​th overall and recorded ​a​ score that ties for second​–​lowest in program history​:​ ​T​he team ended with a total score of 828. This marks the second tournament in a row that the Rebels earned a 24-under-par final score. The team recorded 59 birdies throughout 54 holes at ​the ​Birmingham Country Club.

​​Wrapping up the tournament after an impressive two days of the tournament, Ole Miss faced Arkansas in the final day of play, which consisted of one 18-hole match. Falling just short to the Razorbacks in a close 3-2 ending, La S​a​ss​o​ and sophomore Patton Samuels came out on top in their matches, while Fischer missed a close one in a 19-hole ​tiebreaker ​match​.​​

Despite the last day defeat in match play, the Rebels finished ​four​th place overall among the 14 SEC teams​ —​ a comfortable place for the team to end up in. This ​placed​ the Rebels just below Auburn, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

On the docket for Ole Miss Men’s Golf is a trip down ​ ​South to Biloxi, Miss​.​, for the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational at Fallen Oak Course that will run from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17.