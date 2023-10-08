In a close and hotly contested rematch with the Razorbacks on Saturday, the Rebels bested Arkansas 27-20 to avenge last year’s defeat.

On the legs of the dynamic running back duo of Ulysses Bentley IV and sophomore phenom Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss rumbled for 194 yards on the ground, highlighted by Bentley’s 94 yards and a touchdown.

Despite a below average performance from Jaxson Dart in passing game total yards, he averaged 6.1 yards per pass and had 31 rushing yards, hurdling an Arkansas defender​ like​ he did last week versus LSU.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson put on a show for 252 yards and two touchdowns, but he was picked off twice, the second ​time​ ultimately kneecapping the Razorbacks’ attempted rally.

Scoring consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Rebels overcame a 20-17 deficit late in the game to put an uninspired Arkansas squad on ice. To sandwich those drives, the Ole Miss defense also had some impressive stops in the end.

​​Although they started slow defensively, the unit tightened up on the backstretch and stopped allowing Jefferson to rush like he typically does, capping him at only 11 rushing yards.​​​

Offensive MVP- Ulysses Bentley IV

Bentley ran frequently and with vigor at times appear​ing to be​ the type of running back an NFL franchise may one day rely on. Averaging 7.2 yards ​per​ carry, he made Ole Miss a true ground-and-pound unit, an abnormality for a team with such an impressive passing attack and recent pedigree of receiver talent.

Defensive MVP- John Saunders Jr.

Although both Saunders and Ashanti Cistrunk tallied a pick each, Saunders’ pick toward the end of the fourth​ quarter​ sealed the game, setting the Rebels up with prime field position and so little time left that a victory was ​nearly guaranteed​. The interception took the air out of ​Arkansas H​ead ​C​oach Sam Pittman’s sails, and it was all over from there.

Needs Improvement- Defensive warmup

When the Rebels are feeling dangerous, the defense is competent and worthy of praise. When the defense is not up to par, as in the first half of this game, it can only be described as lackluster. If the defense can get out to a solid start, the offense likely would not feel the same pressure as they often do.

Up Next: (bye week Oct. 14) Ole Miss at Auburn, Oct. 21

Coming into the bye week, the Rebels can tighten up and prepare for a trap game at Auburn the week after next. Despite​ the Tigers​ not being currently ranked, Ole ​M​iss must not take lightly a team that competed with No. 1 Georgia for four quarters. The game ought to be a fun one and should not be glossed over by fans or players​.​