Ole Miss Soccer has earned its 10th berth into an NCAA tournament and will play host to St. Louis this Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

“I am very excited to host the NCAA Soccer Championship in Oxford again,” said Ole Miss Head Coach Matt Mott. “Our players have worked hard all year and deserve a chance to play in front of our home crowd again. It should be an exciting match against an excellent St. Louis side. I’m looking forward to another packed stadium Friday night.”

The at-large bid comes after a SEC Tournament run that ended in a 3-2 loss to Tennessee in the semifinals. After a first round bye, the Rebels defeated Alabama 1-0 with a lone goal by Molly Martin. Against Tennessee, the Rebels found themselves down early, but were able to tie the game up on two separate occasions before an own goal in the 86th minute sealed the win for the Volunteers.

The Rebels made themselves known during the regular season, winning 11 contests, including a 2-0 win over then No. 5 LSU.

Molly Martin has led the way for Ole Miss, netting 10 goals on the season through her 20 games played. Martin has dominated in the air against all opponents, using her aerial prowess to put the Rebels on the board.

Channing Foster continues to shine and will look to do no differently in the NCAA tournament, with nine goals and five assists through her 20 contests.

Haleigh Stackpole’s 15 assists on the season lead the Rebels, with her ability to make plays accounting for 15 of the 35 goals Ole Miss has scored thus far.

Ole Miss’ home field advantage has reigned true, with the Rebels going 6-1-2 at home. St. Louis comes into Oxford looking to flip the script and take one from Ole Miss at home. The Billikens earned their berth after winning the A-10 conference tournament for the fourth time in a row.

With a win, Ole Miss would face the winner of No. 1 seed Rutgers and Bucknell. Tickets are on sale now for the first round matchup.