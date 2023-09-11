The Ole Miss Rebels lost a tough match against the Lipscomb Bisons 2-1 on Thursday, Sept. 7. This brought the team’s record down to 3-2-1 as in-conference play approaches.

Though Lipscomb started the game strong by recording four shots in the first 15 minutes, the scoring did not open until the 21st minute when Kelli Beiler slotted one past goalkeeper Shu Obha.

Ole Miss went to the bench often in the first half, playing 19 teammates in that half alone. The Rebels had a slow period overall, as they were able to put just one shot on target throughout the entire 45 minutes.

The Bison got a quick start in the second half, registering three shots and their second goal within eight minutes of play resuming.

Breiler was once again on the delivering end of the shot. However, the Rebels refused to be shut out in the second half as defender Taylor Radecki put the Rebs on the board. Her 68th minute-goal made it a close contest down the stretch, but Ole Miss could not capitalize on any opportunities.

Ole Miss made a valiant comeback effort, registering a burst of shots on goal in the waning minutes of the game.

Ole Miss totaled seven shots on goal throughout the match. Radecki led the pack with three, and four other players registered one attempt on target. Substitute Aubrey Mister assisted on the lone Rebel goal, giving Radecki the only assist of the match for Ole Miss.

Ohba had a solid game coming off of her defensive player of the week honors, as she recorded seven saves on nine shots on target.

The Rebels play host to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sunday, Sept. 10. This match signals the last non-SEC game until a tournament run pits conference members at each other’s throats.

After facing the 3-3-1 Bulldogs, Ole Miss will begin a 10-game SEC slate that kicks off with a home matchup against LSU on Sept. 15.