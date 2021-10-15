Ole Miss Women’s Volleyball is back on the winning track after taking Texas A&M down in five sets. The Rebels earned their second SEC win this season, bringing them to 2-4 in conference play.

To begin the first set, A&M took a 4-0 serve lead. Setter Kylee McLaughlin set up junior middle blocker Aubrey Sultemeier for a kill to break the Aggie’s serving streak. The Rebels and the Aggies went back and forth until the Rebels went on a 4-0 run to a 20-16 lead. After maintaining the lead, the Rebels won the first set 25-18.

The second set began with the Aggies taking the 4-1 lead. The Rebels came back and tied it up with the Aggies, then took the lead by point six. The Rebels and the Aggies remained neck-and-neck for the remainder of the set. The Rebels were able to take the victory, ending the game 29-27 after consecutive kills by junior outside hitter Anna Bair.

During the third set, the Aggies began with a 5-1 lead. They continued dominating the set, going up 12-7 and 20-16. The Aggies maintained the lead for the rest of the game and won the third set 25-16.

Ole Miss and A&M took turns trading off points until the Rebels took the strong lead of 20-15 in the fourth set. The Aggies recovered and were able to tie it up at 23-23. The game remained close, until the Aggies took the fourth set 26-24 to extend the match to five sets.

During the fifth and final set, Ole Miss was able to get ahead during their serve game. With a few errors from the Aggies, Ole Miss took the lead 6-3. The Aggies come back and take the lead 11-10. Sophomore right side hitter Samantha Schnitta made the game-tying kill to put the score at 11-11. Ole Miss won the fifth and final set 15-13 off of a kill from Bair.

Bair ended her night with 22 kills, her ninth straight match with double-digit kills. McLaughlin tallied 51 assists and 13 digs against the Aggies.

Sunday, the Rebels (13-4) will match up against Mississippi State (13-5) in Oxford at 2 p.m. CT. The match will air on SEC Network.