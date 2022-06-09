For UM students, summer break usually means spending time away from school. However, campus is still buzzing as the university welcomes its incoming class for orientation.

Freshmen orientation sessions began on May 16 and will continue through Aug. 18, and transfer student sessions began on May 20 and will continue through Aug. 19.

Martin Fisher, associate director of admissions for orientation and campus visits, said the program kickstarts a student’s Ole Miss experience.

“Orientation exists to assist new students and their families by supporting their transition to life as a part of the UM community – academically, socially and culturally,” Fisher said.

Orientation is required for new students. Freshmen participate in one and a half days while transfer students participate in one day of various sessions. Each session covers many things, including financial aid, campus safety, wellness, campus dining options and student housing. There is also a series of short breakout sessions that cover topics such as Student Disability Services, the Center for Inclusion and Cross-Cultural Engagement and Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Robert Moore, an incoming freshman, said the mandatory orientation, while a little long, is a great opportunity for new students.

“I think the orientation session was great, but the first day was a little bit too long,” Moore said. “Orientation should be mandatory for new students, so the students can be (led) in the right direction when they start school in the fall.”

During orientation, first-year students are paired with an adviser to help them create a schedule and register for fall courses.

Family members are also encouraged to attend orientation, with sessions catered specifically to parents and guardians. One of those sessions, “Coaching from the Sidelines,” is a panel moderated by Fisher that covers topics such as behaviors that lead to success and the transition for parents and guardians when their children leave for college.

According to Fisher, orientation is more than just an opportunity to provide information.

“Orientation is also a great opportunity to build relationships, whether that is with other new students, current UM students, faculty, staff or administration,” he said.

One of these relationships begins with orientation leaders, also known as OLs. All OLs are current Ole Miss students who play a crucial role in the orientation process according to Fisher.

“They often serve as a model for what being successful at Ole Miss can look like, academically and otherwise,” he said. “It’s so important for incoming students to connect with and learn from their new peers, and it can be equally as important for family members to hear the perspective of current students.”

Luke Thomas, a senior history and political science major, had a desire to give back to the Ole Miss community and decided to become an OL after encouragement from former OLs.

“I think it’s an obligation for Ole Miss students to invest in the future of the university, and that begins at these orientation sessions,” he said.

Thomas aims to make an intimidating situation easier for new students.

“Students are stepping into a completely foreign environment, and they are beginning to step into a more independent and vulnerable position as college students,” he said. “As Orientation Leaders, we try to convey advice to students that we wish we knew (when) we began this journey.”

For Thomas, orientation comes down to the impact on an individual student.

“We see friendships begin, we see students realize their potential and discover endless opportunities, and we get to see people from near and far find their home,” he said. “Orientation is an extremely pivotal time for incoming students, and it is a great honor to have the opportunity to become the first faces they see and watch them grow into the future leaders on campus.”

Fellow OL Alexis Hughes shared similar sentiments. She uses her passion for helping others when leading orientation groups.

“For new incoming students, orientation is the start of their college career. It allows them to become accustomed to campus, acquainted with their academic departments and schools, and meet current and incoming students,” Hughes said. “Participating in orientation helps students embark on a new experience.”

Hughes, a junior exercise science major, said she didn’t know how to get involved in organizations when coming to Ole Miss. She shared this advice to new students: “Take this time to familiarize yourself to ensure a smooth transition.”

Fisher expressed his gratitude for OLs like Thomas and Hughes.

“The OLs are an incredible group of people, and I feel fortunate to work alongside them,” Fisher said.

Admitted students can register for orientation through the MyOleMiss portal. Before registering, all students must complete their housing forms, pay a $75 housing application fee and submit all required health documents to the Student Health Center.