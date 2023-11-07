Grey Ruegamer, a former NFL offensive lineman once said, “Those who know football know the game is won or lost in the trenches, along the line.”

Typically in football, the offensive line does not get much credit, let alone praise. There are not any statistics tied to an offensive lineman’s performance, so they are mainly just mentioned when they commit a penalty or condemned when they allow a sack.

But without these five front men, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart would not have 2,467 passing yards this season, and Quinshon Judkins would not have 793 rushing yards. Their success shows up in the statistics of their offense, but they are made possible by the hard work from the men in the trenches.

The offensive line allows time for their quarterback to make the pass. They create holes in the defense for their running back to make his reads, and on this team in particular, they lead as well.

Last season, the Rebels had a strong offensive front that put Ole Miss in the top spot nationally for rushing attack. Yet even with their success, bad snaps were occasionally an issue and the lack of success in the red zone was maddening.

Even so, coming into the 2023 season, the line looked promising. All but one starter returned, leaving Ole Miss with a veteran room that gained some fresh talent through recruiting and the transfer portal.

Returning starters such as Micah Pettus and Jayden Williams, who now have a year of experience under their belt after playing every game last season as redshirt freshman, lead this unit. Not only are they experienced, but also they are versatile, too.

Many of the front five can play more than one position on the line. Quincy McGee transferred to Ole Miss in 2023 as a right guard, but he has played every game as a Rebel at the left guard position. McGee is one in a long line of Rebel linemen who are able to shift to any position when their number is called.

After the Rebels faced Alabama, people were starting to raise concerns about the performance of the offensive line. As far as statistics go, the team was not living up to the run game we saw last year.

As a result, the offense had to rely less on the run game and start utilizing their receivers.

No one can question the talent of the offensive line after this adjustment. The Rebels have found the balance in the pass-rush game and are now in the SEC’s top three in passing and rushing offenses.

With the strength of the O-line, Ole Miss has been able to overpower high-level defenses; Ole Miss is also the only team in the Power 5 with three receivers totaling over 500 yards, and a lot of that is thanks to the offensive line’s pass protection

You may not blatantly see it in statistics or crazy plays, but the Ole Miss offensive line is exceptional. Give some credit to the big guys up front because they are the underappreciated driving force that has willed this team to where it is today.