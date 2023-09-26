By now, everyone has heard of the inimitable Quinshon Judkins. Last year, the freshman running back took the entire Southeastern Conference by surprise with his unexpectedly explosive performance.

In 2022, he racked up several honors including SEC freshman of the year, SEC newcomer of the year and CBS National Freshman of the Year. Not many expected this much from a three star Alabama native, but Lane Kiffin did.

Back in December of 2021, Kiffin was photographed sitting alone at a high school football game in Alabama. The Rebels head coach braved the winter weather on metal bleachers to watch Judkins in his high school state championship game.

“I saw Coach Kiffin, even though he was trying to hide with his little hat. It’s a great feeling. I wanted to showcase what I can do, not only to Coach Kiffin but to myself, to my teammates and everybody else,” Judkins said following his game.

In his first year, and at only 19 years old, Judkins rushed for 1567 yards, breaking the school’s single season record. He also set the new single season record for rushing touchdowns with 16 in 2022.

The running back even received praise from legendary Alabama head coach, Nick Saban. Judkins lived less than two hours from the University of Alabama, but he did not receive an offer from the coach.

After rushing for 135 yards against the Crimson Tide in 2022, Saban expressed regret, painting Judkins out to be the one that got away.

“He’s a good player. He’s had an outstanding year…In hindsight, it’d be great if he was on our team,” Saban said.

After an extremely successful season, many schools hoped to sway the running back into transferring. Even in high demand, Judkins chose to stick with Ole Miss and Kiffin.

The freshman’s record breaking, unexpected season had people questioning if he was going to face the sophomore slump.

“(I) just (have to) continue to work hard, remain humble and do what got me here,” Judkins said.

Judkins knows these are some of the only things he can control and hopes this mindset will allow him to keep meeting the standards.

Judkins is a tough player, both physically and mentally. Early in the season, he endured a rib injury that put a strain on his practice and play time. Yet, he persevered and played while he was not at 100%, something Kiffin praised him for.

Physically, Judkins put on quite a bit of muscle since last season. The extra weight on top of the fact that he is the third fastest player in college football, makes him even more of a weapon for the Ole Miss offense.

“What separates me is my speed, my change of direction…not only running around you but through you as well,” Judkins said

His physicality allowed the Rebels to change their offensive strategies a bit, relying more on the run game when the pass game was struggling.

So far, the sophomore is not statistically in the same place he was last season. There is still a lot of season left, but for Judkins, this is not the start he hoped for and not the start Ole Miss fans came to expect.

“Definitely not my expectations from a personal standpoint and just (from) a team standpoint as well,” he said.

This season has yet to come close to what Judkins pictured. It seems he is carrying a chip on his shoulder, looking to prove something to himself and Rebel nation.