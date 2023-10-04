Tre Harris lit it up in his season debut, reeling in the go-ahead touchdown to lift Ole Miss over LSU. The star receiver is a hot topic in Oxford and the SEC.

Harris is a transfer senior wide receiver from Lafayette, La., who previously played for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. He came to Ole Miss to prove he is an offensive force to be reckoned with, and he has done just that through five games this season.

In Harris’ three seasons for the Bulldogs, he hauled in 106 receptions for 1,527 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In last week’s LSU game, Harris had eight receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown with that one TD being the golden ticket to beating Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Harris saw this game as “bittersweet,” beating a top football program from his home state on the Rebels’ home field.

After Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo’s departure for the NFL, the Rebels spent the offseason diligently searching for someone to take his spot. Going into Week 6, it looks like Ole Miss has found its guy.

In his first outing in an Ole Miss uniform, Harris broke the record for most touchdowns scored in a single game, let alone in a debut. In the Rebels’ season opening 73-7 win against Mercer, Harris caught four touchdowns to break the record, with three of them in the first half.

It is safe to say Harris has cemented himself as a dominant player for the Rebels, and his connection with QB Jaxson Dart has already grown into something other SEC schools should fear.

Starting game one, it was apparent to the Ole Miss fans that Dart and Harris were going to be the ultimate dynamic duo on the field.

After a minor injury in the Tulane game in week two, Harris was frustrated, but he chose to be calm and at ease with a healthy and steady recovery. Sure enough, the game-winning touchdown in a packed home stadium against a ranked opponent will help shape his collegiate, and potentially professional, career.

If Harris continues on his record-breaking, legacy-defining season, he could be seen as one of the top receivers in the country.

Harris and the Rebels host the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday at 6:30 p.m. looking to clinch another SEC West win.