Democratic Candidate Brandon Presley has been taking Mississippi by storm in 2023 by running for Governor against current Republican Governor Tate Reeves. Presley has achieved notoriety from his relation to Elvis Presley. A Governor being Elvis’s cousin seems like a Mississippi fairytale, but Presley’s relation to a Mississippi legend is not even half of the buzz that has centered around Presley’s campaign. Presley has achieved support across the state for his humble beginnings and focus on policies that affect everyday Mississippians.

Presley’s focus on doing away with the state grocery tax, improving Mississippi’s dying rural hospitals, and working against corruption caused by special interests is the right attitude to have to make positive changes in the state. The democratic primary winner is currently campaigning across Mississippi making trips to colleges, farmers markets, and festivals daily, and young Mississippians have taken notice.

Ole Miss student-led group, “Ole Miss for Presley” has been active on social media since early this summer, and students have had the pleasure of speaking with him when he came to the grove earlier this month.

Presley has done a politicians’ duty of holding babies and talking to ordinary citizens to show that he’s making efforts to embody the character of everyday Mississippians- a feat that is welcomed after uncovered government corruption within the state.

Though Presley has been working hard, his poll numbers have not been able to surpass the political advantage of Republicanism that Tate Reeves has to offer. It’s more than fair to say that young people across Oxford relate to Presley’s campaign as strongly as they do, not because of partisan loyalty, but because Presley has proven himself to be a genuine guy.

A genuine guy in Mississippi politics is necessary to be a strong leader here because many Mississippians find it hard to relate to lifestyles of privilege. Presley has touched on his humble beginnings where his mother struggled to make ends meet, and his success story embodies the grit that Mississippians look up to. Mississippians are hard-working, loyal, and focused on making their communities better which Presley embodies well.

Brandon Presley is currently behind Tate Reeves, but the margin is close enough where it is tough to guess who the winner will be when elections arrive in November.

The most entertaining of both campaigns so far has been the ridiculous attack ads running anytime I turn the television on. Reeves has taken the approach of attacking Presley for his views on trans-gender related topics, but the boast that Reeves is “protecting the children” seems misguided when there hasn’t been a case of transgender individuals even competing in women’s sports in Mississippi. Not to mention, sparse efforts have been made to aid the crumbling financial state of closing rural hospitals.

Mississippi has had economic growth during Reeves’s time as Governor, but there are many issues us Mississippians have seen get pushed aside in order to cater to special interests. Many Mississippians are tired of leaders pointing somewhere else to distract from real issues.

Brandon Presley offers hope. His campaign has emphasized real world issues that affect those in need. The beauty of our country is that we are given the right to vote for whoever we choose, and Brandon Presley has made it much easier to choose for young Mississippians across the state. Presley means business and represents the interests of the blue-collar Mississippian. These values are what Republicans and Democrats alike can get behind.

As November approaches quickly, cast aside red or blue and look for the man who cares for all Mississippians — Brandon Presley.

David Ramsey is a sophomore integrated marketing communications major from Madison, Miss.