The Rebels’ eight-game win streak came to an end Tuesday night after No. 3 Ole Miss (14-3) lost on the road to Jacksonville State (7-10) 10-6.

Though it was clearly not the Rebels’ night, the game was ugly on both sides of the ball.

Right-handed pitcher Jordan Vera got the start for the Rebels and the freshman really struggled on the mound.

In two innings of work, Vera allowed four hits, two walks and six earned runs. With no strikeouts on the night, it felt as if Jacksonville State’s hitters weren’t deceived with Vera’s pitches.

With the Rebels leading 3-0 heading into the third inning, Jacksonville State’s bats erupted and the Gamecocks scored six runs, which ultimately ended Vera’s night.

Head coach Mike Bianco sent in freshman right-hander Brayden Jones during the third inning and Jones pitched a solid couple of innings for the Rebels.

In 2.1 scoreless innings, Jones allowed two hits, two walks and struck-out four batters.

The Rebels did score a couple of runs in the fifth inning to inch back closer, trailing 6-5 heading into the sixth inning. But the Gamecocks scored two more runs in the sixth and didn’t look back.

By the end of the night, the Rebel pitchers gave up 10 runs and 13 hits in what was possibly their worst performance of the season.

Flipping it over to the Ole Miss batters, there wasn’t a whole lot going on.

The Rebels had nine hits and scored six runs, but they left seven on base which didn’t help them get back into the game.

Overall, it was a sloppy hitting performance by Ole Miss as they struck-out a season-high 14 times.

Center fielder Ethan Groff went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two doubles. Catcher Kemp Alderman went 2-for-5 with two RBIs but it wasn’t enough to capture the victory.

The Rebels now enter SEC play as they go on the road to Vanderbilt (13-5) for a three-game series. Game 1 is on Thursday, Mar. 16 at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPNU.