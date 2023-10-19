Rowan Oak, author William Faulkner’s historic homestead, stands as a testament to the rich history and cultural heritage of Oxford and the American South. Beneath the layers of time and storytelling lies antebellum history.

To uncover this hidden heritage, Rowan Oak hosted a Before Faulkner Public Archaeology Day, when students and the public had the opportunity to dig into the soil and bring history back to life. This event exemplifies the significance of restorative social archaeology and underscores the importance of public access to archaeological endeavors.

The Before Faulkner Public Archaeology Day, held on Oct. 14, was a collaboration between the University of Mississippi’s Sociology and Anthropology Departments, as well as Rowan Oak itself.

The event’s primary purpose was to delve into the history of the enslaved individuals who once inhabited the land before Faulkner’s residency at Rowan Oak. Robert Sheegog, an Oxford settler and slaveholder, was the owner of the land prior to Faulkner purchasing the property in 1930. The purpose of this archaeological dig was to uncover the lives of those who lived and toiled on the Rowan Oak estate during the antebellum era.

During the event, university faculty and students conducted shovel tests on sites adjacent to Rowan Oak. Shovel tests involve digging small holes in a measured grid and carefully screening the material for artifacts. This process allows archaeologists to unearth hidden treasures from the past, offering a window into the lives of those who once inhabited Rowan Oak.

A building located behind the Rowan Oak house is believed to have served as slave quarters during Sheegog’s residence. This building was also excavated during the Before Faulkner Public Archaeology Day.

Restorative social archaeology is a powerful and evolving branch of archaeology that focuses not only on the recovery of physical artifacts but also on the restoration of communities' narratives and identities. It is about bringing marginalized histories to the forefront, giving voice to those who were silenced by time and understanding the social and cultural contexts of the past. The Before Faulkner Public Archaeology Day at Rowan Oak embodies the essence of this approach, as it seeks to restore and understand the lives and stories of people who lived on this land.

Allowing the public to participate in archaeological activities promotes education and engagement, offering an opportunity for individuals to learn about their local history, archaeological methods and the importance of preserving cultural heritage. When people actively engage with archaeology, they are more likely to understand the importance of preserving historical sites and artifacts, and, therefore, public involvement can lead to increased conservation efforts.

Rowan Oak’s Before Faulkner Public Archaeology Day is an example of how archaeology can be a tool for restorative social practice and community engagement. By providing access to such events communities can learn about their history in a meaningful way.