With the announcement of four SEC games postponed this week including the Alabama vs. LSU match-up, The Daily Mississippian sports desk predicted what’s left of SEC football weekend with game predictions for Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina – Ruby Draayer

I wouldn’t be a true fan if I didn’t pick Ole Miss vs. anybody. However, Ole Miss is coming off a bye week refreshed and looking to make a name for themselves despite a rocky start. South Carolina has had a rough past couple of weeks and still is unsure who its starting quarterback will be coming into week eight of the season. That is never a good sign. South Carolina just screams mediocrity, and I am sure that Ole Miss will want to capitalize on that.

Ole Miss 48, South Carolina 21

Florida vs. Arkansas – Kelby Zendejas

Arkansas has definitely been a surprise to me this season, and coming off a 24-13 victory, I’m sure they will be hungry for a swamp upset. However, Florida is 4-1 with a big 44-28 victory over Georgia last weekend. I think the odds are in Florida’s favor against a decent Arkansas, but it’ll definitely be a fun game to watch with Florida’s offensive play. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask passed 474 yards with four touchdowns last weekend, so we’ll see what he’s got up his sleeve on Saturday for the Razorbacks. Florida gets this win.

Florida, 42 Arkansas 21

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky – Kelby Zendejas

Vanderbilt is currently 0-5 after taking hits of postponed games, unable to get real momentum going. The Wildcats are 2-4 and are offensively able to produce key moments to put them in the lead. I think Kentucky will win this easily even though the team hasn’t played a game since Halloween weekend. I think the Wildcats will put up at least 20 plus points on the scoreboard.

Kentucky 24, Vanderbilt 0