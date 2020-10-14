This week, Sports Editor Kelby Zendejas, Assistant Sports Editor James Minzesheimer and several writers from the sports desk took some time to look around the SEC and make their best speculations on this weekend of SEC football. Check back next week to see how the sports desk did with its score and game predictions.

LSU vs. Florida – James Minzesheimer

Even though there are two top-25 teams in this game, the faceoff in Gainesville. Fla., will take a backseat to the battle of the unbeaten between Georgia and Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this weekend.

Like most of the top teams this year, LSU and Florida have had their struggles. The Florida Gators opened their season with a bang, taking down Ole Miss handily on the road while LSU suffered at the hands of KJ Costello and Mississippi State’s air raid offense.

These teams are looking to gain some traction, with Florida dropping from No. 4 in the coaches poll to No. 10 after the loss this weekend to Texas A&M. Meanwhile, the defending national champions have dropped completely out of the coaches poll after being previously ranked as high as No. 6. With the struggling defenses and massive offensive weapons on both sides, I’m predicting a bit of a shootout, but in the end, Florida will come out on top with a final score of 56-41.

South Carolina vs. Auburn – Kelby Zendejas

With No. 15 Auburn coming off a close 30-28 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks this past weekend, I think they will be out for blood against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The Gamecocks also came out of week six with a strong 41-7 win against Vanderbilt, so they’ll be looking to start a winning streak.

The last time these two duked it out was in 2014, with the Tigers winning 42-35, and the Tigers have a 10-1 winning advantage over the Gamecocks in the past. However, we’ve seen upsets and close-calls this year in the SEC, so I wouldn’t be too surprised if the Gamecocks put on a show at home. This is a close one, but I think Bo Nix — even though he tends to be inconsistent — will show up this weekend and help the Tigers win it, 27-21.

Alabama vs. Georgia – Ruby Draayer

Without a doubt, the most anticipated game in the SEC this week is Alabama vs. Georgia. On Saturday in Tuscaloosa, No. 2 Alabama and head coach Nick Saban will take on former assistant Kirby Smart and No. 3 Georgia. There will be a lot to prove between these two teams with Georgia wanting an upset and Alabama needing a win after a close one with Ole Miss last week. One thing we do know is that Georgia’s powerful defense will be all over an explosive Mac Jones and Najee Harris.

It should be a close one, but ultimately, Alabama will win it at home, 28-21.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M – Riley Comden

Mississippi State will take on Texas A&M at home on Saturday. I predict that Texas A&M will

defeat MSU, 38-35.

For the 2020 season so far, Texas A&M is 2-1, and MSU is 1-2. MSU is 0-1 at home. Although MSU took down defending national champions the LSU Tigers in the first game of the season, Texas A&M has had more team unity overall and is looking like the stronger team going into this weekend’s matchup.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky – Barrett Freeman

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: middle of October, a mid-ranked Tennessee football team with a couple of decent wins under its belt thinking this could still be their year. They still have a shot at winning the East, brick by brick and so on.

Although the Volunteers looked like they were going to give the Georgia Bulldogs a run for their money last week, in the second half they were absolutely dominated, and their offense was shut out. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off of an impressive routing against Mississippi State where their defense showed massive improvement, shutting out their offense for the game.

It will be a dramatic one, but the Vols’ road to Atlanta ends again this weekend. Kentucky 31, Vols 30.