Located in the Olivia and Archie Manning Performance Center, The Grill at 1810 has been is a student favorite for healthy lunch choices since 2014. This fall, it was rumored to be restricting non-athletes from eating at the popular dining hall.

“There was discussion about changing the entrance of the student body, but faculty and staff have decided against that,” Marketing Manager of Ole Miss Dining Services Amy Anderson said.

The Grill is attached to the football team’s indoor practice facility. Though geared toward athletes, it has never been restricted to students with a dining plan apart from when the football team is engaged in vigorous training.

John Budd, an undergraduate student, said that barring access to students not engaging in university athletic programs would have affected students by denying them higher quality food than the typical offerings on campus, such as Rebel Market.

“For the most part, I think Rebel Market could be a bit better,” Budd said. “I think a lot of students don’t go to The Grill because it is so out of the way even though it is higher quality than Rebel Market.”

Despite The Grill’s higher presence of athletes than students with meal plans, Budd still believes that a new regulation would have upset students who choose to dine there.

The Grill is open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, and meal pricing is comparable to other dining establishments on campus, but food options vary.

Many students claim that food at The Grill is more nutritious because the restaurant’s fare is catered to athletes. Whole grain breads, abundant veggies and vegan options contribute to the dining hall’s reputation as one of the best food options on campus.

Ole Miss Dining Services stated that they do not plan to change The Grill’s availability in the foreseeable future.