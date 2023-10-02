On the outskirts of town, a peaceful cottage known as the Oxford Lodge houses a display for the arts, a community center and an area for studying — all for University of Mississippi students.

A Christian study center, the Oxford Lodge is the first of its kind in Mississippi. The building sits on 20 acres surrounded by beautiful trees and wildlife.

Bill Boyd, a UM alumnus, is the founder, curator and director of the Lodge. He drew inspiration for the concept from a combination of his time spent at summer camp while growing up and his experiences training camp counselors as an adult.

“Over the years, I’ve just kind of wondered, ‘How is there a way to give students the kind of experience that you have out of summer camp during the school year?’” Boyd said.

The Lodge is a member of the Consortium of Christian Study Centers, an organization that stems from the Center for Christian Study at the University of Virginia, founded in the early 1970s.

Although the Lodge is known as a Christian study center, Boyd invites people of all faiths to utilize the space.

“This is a respectful environment,” Boyd said. “The number one thing we’re trying to do is provide a safe space for students.”

Boyd shared that the Lodge’s chief objective is to enrich students’ college experiences.

“We say that our goal is to come alongside students and the university and to help renew the college experience,” Boyd said. “And that can be socially, that can be intellectually, that can be spiritually.”

The house holds bookshelves, a chalk wall and a record player. The kitchen is also fully functional, which is used by Boyd on Friday mornings to host “Breakfast Taco Friday,” an event in which Boyd cooks for students.

At the Lodge, students are free to use the space as they please. They can use it to study, hang out and talk to new people or even use their artistic skills.

“We promote music and beauty, and truth and goodness,” Boyd said.

A significant aspect of the Lodge is the music. The Lodge holds frequent events, which often center around artistry, music and general socialization. There is a stage that can be, and has been, used for live music.

Boyd’s goal is to get another house closer to campus to better connect with students.

More information about the Oxford Lodge can be found on its website.