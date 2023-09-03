The​ Ole Miss​ Rebels handled business in the season home opener against the Mercer Bears ​ ​in a brutal 73-7 beatdown on Saturday afternoon. There are a lot of things ​that fans of the Rebels​ have to be ​excited​ about and plenty of things to break down, so here are the top three takeaways from Saturday afternoon’s victory.

Tre Harris’ ​f​lashy debut

This one should come as no surprise to anyone. Louisiana Tech transfer wide receiver Tre Harris made his presence known during the game as he racked up four touchdowns, three of which came in the first quarter. He put himself in a class ​of his own​, as he set a new school record for most touchdown receptions in a game.

Harris’s length and ability to make tough catches could propel him to be the number one receiver that the Rebels have been looking for since the departure of Carolina Panthers receiver Jonathan Mingo. Fans definitely should not overreact off of one game against a small FCS school, but this may be the emergence of a deadly receiver for ​Ole Miss Football​.

Jaxson Dart​’​s ​i​mprovements

Junior Jaxson Dart looks very comfortable and in command of this offense in his second year under ​H​ead ​C​oach Lane Kiffin.

Last season Dart completed 62% of his passes for just under 3,000 yards passing through 13 games. Compare​d to​ how Dart looked last year​, his performance is exceptional.​​ ​Dart showed patience, great ball placement and elite decision making.

Just a year ago, he would force passes when he should​ have​ just run​, ​and ​he ​​wound ​up losing yardage​.​ ​O​n Saturday, ​however, ​his decision-making skills seemed calibrated and calm.

He ended the game throwing for 334 yards​,​ ​four​ touchdowns and no interception, and by the way, all four of his touchdowns were to Harris. The season is long, and a lot can happen from now until the end of the season, but one thing is evident: Rebel fans will see an improved Jaxson Dart for the 2023 season.

Improved defense under Pete Golding

Many ​R​ebel fans were excited to hear about the addition of new Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding to Lane Kiffin’s staff.

Aside from allowing one touchdown early in the game, Golding was just as advertised. Fans are starting to believe the hype. Golding thrives in throwing different defensive looks​: He​ typically will show a five-man front​,​ but only rush four. This scheme is a stark improvement ​to​ last year’s system.

Excluding the one blown assignment that led to a 75-yard rushing touchdown by Mercer’s quarterback Carter Peevy, the Rebels played ​a ​shutdown defense. Ole Miss only allowed a total of 235 yards of total offense. After ​the debut of ​Golding and Ole Miss defense, it ​looks ​like exciting times are ahead for Ole Miss ​F​ootball.