Sports history is littered with the remnants of hyperbole used to describe great games. Writers can sit all day brainstorming words and phrases to communicate just how awe-inspiring or inspirational an athletic contest happened to be, but there are just some games where you just had to be there. The matchup between Ole Miss and LSU during the 2023 football season is one such game. Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s shootout.

Ole Miss IS capable of winning big games

First and foremost, Ole Miss can win games. Not only that, but the Rebels can win the ones that matter. The loss last week to the Crimson Tide cast doubt on the Rebels’ ability to beat tough conference opponents, but their play against LSU offers a glimpse into the kind of SEC rivals they can beat.

Based on the quality of quarterback Jaxson Dart’s play, and his dedication to, but not reliance on, making huge run plays for his team, games are always winnable with the signal caller the Rebels are running with. His 50 yards on the ground and 389 yards for four touchdowns through the air against the 13th ranked team in the nation proved his position as one of the best starting quarterbacks in the SEC.

The defense still has some improving to do

Next, the defense simply has more work to do.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is a top-tier quarterback in the SEC, and LSU as a whole is simply too strong as a team to be taken lightly, but they may as well have been playing their own scout team at times.

Daniels threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns of his own and almost all of them were on top of defenders in the end zone by way of back-shoulder throws, much to fans’ dismay. Daniels is good, but Ole Miss’ defense still left much to be desired, and the hope is that things will figure themselves out.

Judkins finally had a night

Finally, Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins has proven himself as the top tier-running back Ole Miss fans always knew he was. The star back rushed for 177 yards as a true sophomore against a famously adept defense behind an average, if not at times lackluster, offensive line.

He is the difference maker on a team that often needs a spark to make things happen, and he is a threat from anywhere on the field. As a rusher, as a receiver and even as a blocker when needed, Judkins is a top-flight talent; on top of that, when paired with Ulysses Bentley IV, the Rebel backfield is as good as any in the sport.