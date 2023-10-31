Quinshon Judkins is the best rusher in the SEC

In 2022, the Rebels’ beloved running back Quinshon Judkins was named SEC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year after he set Ole Miss’ single-season record in both rushing yards and touchdowns. As of 2023, Judkins has not wavered in his talent and is still one of the key players on the Ole Miss offense.

Although Judkins did not have to work very hard to make an impact against the Vanderbilt Commodores, he still surpassed the 100-yard mark by rushing for 124 yards while scoring two touchdowns. Judkins took care of business before the first quarter really even began, with an 18-yard run for a touchdown within two minutes of kickoff. Likewise, he had a 41-yard run in the first quarter to get the Rebels an electric first down.

Judkins has the speed and ability to change direction and run through players of any size in order to make big plays for the Rebels, making him the best current running back in the SEC.

Dayton Wade had his best game yet

Even though Vanderbilt was not a major competitor for the Rebels, senior wide receiver Dayton Wade had one of his biggest games yet in a Rebel uniform. A transfer from Western Kentucky University, this is Wade’s second year at Ole Miss, and he has proven to fans and coaches that he can be a star on the field based on his performance against Vanderbilt.

By the halfway point of the second quarter, Wade had already accomplished 100 yards and a touchdown, closing out the game with 120 total yards for a new career high. Wade’s most notable play during the game was when he caught an incredible pass at the 10-yard line in highlight-worthy fashion. The energy in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after this pass was caught was electric and put Wade on the map for Rebel fans everywhere.

“(Wade) was absolutely rolling,” Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart said. “Incredible catch by him, he is a huge spark for our team and can do so many different things. He is very talented and is a huge part of our offense.”

There is no doubt that Wade will keep making the same strides against Texas A&M on Nov. 4.

Jaxson Dart is an incredibly versatile quarterback

Ole Miss fans know that Dart is a reliable quarterback in every aspect of the word. He is a team player and a leader. Not only are his passes accurate, but he has proven that he is not afraid to run the ball. He is responsible for seven of the Rebels’ rushing touchdowns this season.

Dart’s versatility on the ground can sometimes cause Rebel fans to worry, as his willingness to pick up the extra yards can lead to him taking some big hits. Against Vanderbilt, Dart racked up 240 passing yards, threw for one touchdown and ran for another.

Despite the fact that the Rebels got off to a hot start, Dart takes the blame for the struggles that the offense faced throughout the game.

“Our defense is playing at an elite level. Because of the offense’s lull this week, and a large part of that was because of me, I have to clean that kind of stuff up to put our guys in the best position to get the ball to the playmakers,” Dart said.

Like any good quarterback, Dart is willing to take accountability for the performance of his offense, proving that he is a strong leader. He holds himself to a high standard, and his main goal is to win.

“We all have to understand the big reason why we came here, and that’s to win the national championship,” Dart said.

Dart will lead the Rebels against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. CST at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.