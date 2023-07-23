The term “blockbuster” gets thrown around quite a bit and is often misused. Many studios and news outlets refer to any major release as a blockbuster regardless of the level of success that the film reaches.

Last summer, however, superstar Tom Cruise reminded audiences what the summer blockbuster can be with “Top Gun: Maverick.” The long-awaited sequel was a massive success both critically and financially, with many fans claiming that the film was greater than its predecessor.

It seems that this summer will not be too different for Cruise.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” is an action epic of the highest order. Despite being more than 20 years old and seven movies deep, the franchise continues to innovate. Cruise and his team deliver set piece after set piece of exhilarating action that consistently outdoes itself in breathtaking fashion.

From the opening frame to the pulse-pounding finale, the film grabs the audience and refuses to let go. Despite the bulky run time of 2 hours, 43 minutes, the film never overstays its welcome. In fact, due to the “Part One” nature of its story, by the time the credits rolled I struggled to leave my seat — not from disappointment, but from a surprisingly satisfying experience that managed to give a full moviegoing experience while also laying the groundwork for what will come next.

It is difficult not to sound derivative when admiring Cruise’s dedication to his craft, but it is equally difficult not to admire it. At 61 years old, Cruise remains one of the most talented and reliable action stars to ever grace the silver screen, managing to turn in powerful performances in addition to his jaw-dropping stunt work. Whether he is driving a motorcycle off of a cliff in a wide shot or recounting his troubled past in a close-up, Cruise is a powerhouse.

If he hadn’t already, Cruise has solidified Ethan Hunt as one of the all time great characters in the action genre.

The supporting cast shows up and shows out. Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames bring an unmatched levity and heart to the film, and Rebecca Ferguson gives yet another fierce and mysterious turn as Ilsa Faust. Marvel Studios veterans Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementeiff steal multiple scenes, while Henry Czerny provides a healthy dose of nostalgia for longtime fans of the franchise.

Lorne Balfe’s score maintains the tension and heightens the emotions in multiple key sequences, though writer and director Christopher McQuarrie needs no assistance in the tension building department. Much like McQuarrie’s previous outings in the series, “Dead Reckoning” is masterfully crafted and brilliantly paced. His vision, coupled with Cruise’s crazed determination to stun, is a match made in heaven. McQuarrie’s script, which revolves heavily around artificial intelligence, has proven shockingly relevant, given the current state of Hollywood.

While “Dead Reckoning — Part One” never quite reaches the level of perfection achieved by the previous entry, “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” there is an argument to be made that this is still the greatest action film released since then. Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to watch “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on the biggest screen possible.