Everybody Loves Lincoln, a panel with the University of Mississippi, Delta State University and Mississippi State University, will be hosted remotely on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. by Graham Bodie, a visiting professor of integrated marketing communications. The event will begin like a late night talk show and lead into political commentary from panelists, combining comedy with the discussion of social issues.

Named after Abraham Lincoln, a “president everyone can agree on,” the purpose of the event is “to provide a model for meaningful dialogue across difference, something that student participants can use to help construct their own conversation later in the evening as well as in the days, weeks, and months to come,” according to the program’s pamphlet.

In addition to the panelists from hosting schools, comedian Tehran Von Ghasri of the comedy podcast “Imperfect Gentleman” will speak at the event. He plans to open with a brief comedy act“to set the tone,” and then the panel will begin, giving students opportunities to discuss their views with each other.

Oxford Chief of Police Jeff McCutchen, DSU senior Sykina Butts, UM senior Lauren Moses and MSU sociology professor David C. May will serve as the panelists for the event. They represent all three universities and surrounding towns. As stated in the program pamphlet, all of the panelists involved want to “frame (the) discussion of activism and authority with a focus on policing.”

There will be three different rounds when students are spread out into groups, and all will revolve around the different perspectives considered after hearing the panel. This is included so that students can “reflect on their experience in the program and to engage with each other.”

Organizers of the event look forward to “(drawing) out some of the nuances in the national conversation surrounding police funding and brings to light those issues that most directly affect Mississippi and its college campuses in particular.”

The event also hopes to provide grounds for healthier conversations on national issues.