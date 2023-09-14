No. 11 Tennessee at Florida: Tanner Shapiro

Final Score Prediction: Florida 31, Tennessee 20

This game will spotlight Tennessee’s high-power offense and the young defensive core of the Florida Gators. Two weeks ago, Florida QB Graham Mertz struggled against Utah and its elite defense in the first game of this season. The Gators have an insane rushing attack, along with a great pair of WRs with a lot of speed. CB Jason Marshall Jr. needs to be a factor for the Gators to stop the big arm of Tennessee QB Joe Milton. Tennessee’s offense is commanding, and they have an elite rushing attack as well. I believe the key to the game will be what defense can stop the offense with more consistency, and that team will be the Florida Gators.

No. 8 Washington versus Michigan State: Owen Pustell

Final Score Prediction: Washington 35, Michigan State 17

I expect Washington to take whatever they want from MSU on offense. QB Michael Penix and his duo of elite WRs are simply better than the MSU secondary. MSU is still recovering from the investigation and suspension of head coach Mel Tucker over charges of sexual harassment. For Washington to lose, it would take a monumental collapse.

Michigan State has flashed in their first two games, but they faced sub-par competition, and their roster remains average at best. Their best chance at victory comes from a defensive line unit that boasts a couple of former elite recruits still looking to put it all together. If they can get constant pressure and penetration, they have a chance to force Penix into bad decisions. Controlling the clock while on offense is also crucial. If MSU can run the ball well and win the turnover battle, they may have an outside shot.

No. 18 Colorado versus Colorado State: Teddy King

Final Score Prediction: Colorado 35, Colorado State 10

With the debut of new Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders, aka “Prime Time,” Colorado made a statement in Fort Worth, beating No. 17 TCU 45-42 in one of the most thrilling games in Week 1 of College Football. After steamrolling Nebraska in Sanders’ home opening game at Folsom Field in Week 2, the Buffs host the unmatched in-state rivalry: Colorado vs. Colorado State. Along with the heated rivalry of both Colorado schools, the Big Noon Kickoff Show and College Gameday are showing up to see who gets to be the best in Colorado. Based on the first two weeks of college football, Colorado has proven they have what it takes to be the best in Colorado, as well as the Pac-12.

No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State: Ian Sparks

Final Score Prediction: LSU 28, MSU 17

Kicking off SEC conference play, the LSU offense should prove to be too much for the Bulldogs. Against Arizona, Mississippi State gave up 431 yards. However, that included five turnovers forced by Mississippi State’s defense that still saw the Bulldogs needing overtime to get the win at home.

Having said that, State does have one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football in Will Rogers. Despite throwing for only 162 yards against Arizona, three of his 13 completions were touchdowns. Add in dynamic playmakers Tulu Griffin and Woody Marks, and it can be a lot to handle. But Jayden Daniels and the potent Tiger offense will be too much for the Bulldogs.