No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (Ian Sparks)

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 28-Bama 24

In a matchup that has massive implications for the SEC West crown, Ole Miss travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face the Crimson Tide.

For Alabama, its issues lie with who is under center. Jalen Milroe started the season and will get the nod against Ole Miss, despite being benched for transfer Tyler Buchner in Week 3. The Tide will no doubt be ready to play after “scraping” by against the South Florida Bulls a week ago, but they will need Milroe to step up big-time against Pete Golding’s defense.

For Ole Miss, the main emphasis is health and offensive line play. Both Tre Harris and transfer tight-end Caleb Prieskorn have practiced in the build–up to the game, but neither are guaranteed to play. If Ole Miss has a chance, Kiffin will need his best playmakers available. Quarterback Jaxon Dart will need a big day to see the Rebels edge the Tide.

Ole Miss will take this one, in my opinion. In what would be the biggest win of Kiffin’s tenure at Ole Miss, the force of Dart — with a little help from running back Quinshon Judkins — is enough to knock off Alabama.

No 22. UCLA at No. 11 Utah (Cameron Larkin)

Final Score Prediction: Utah 31, UCLA 27

UCLA versus Utah, which is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. CST, will miss out on the coveted Pac-12 after dark kickoff, but the game will still be entertaining. Any double-ranked matchup promises top-level competition. The Pac-12 is as wide open as it has been in its history, with eight ranked teams, and every game matters for resume purposes.

Neither team has had an exceptionally good start to the season. Utah has scraped by against Florida, Baylor and Weber State without star quarterback Cam Rising. UCLA, on the other hand, has been more successful in beating down inferior opponents.

This game will come down to whether Rising suits up for the Utes, and Head Coach Kyle Whittingham said that would be a game time decision.

No 6. Ohio State at No 9. Notre Dame (Griffin Ray)

Final Score Prediction: Ohio State 35, Notre Dame 24

The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to Notre Dame to take on the Fighting Irish in a top-10 showdown. Expect a high caliber shootout on Saturday, where two elite offenses will face off against each other at the 6:30 p.m. kickoff time.

The Irish have had a strong start to their year, winning their first four contests convincingly, but the Buckeyes will be their toughest opponent yet. OSU quarterback Kyle McCord has had a solid start for the Buckeyes, tallying six touchdowns and only one interception, while star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. already has over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

It will be a close game throughout, but I think the Buckeyes’ defense will contain the Irish just enough to give them the edge.

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon (Tanner Shapiro)

Final Score Prediction: Oregon 31, Colorado 20

Colorado heads to Oregon this weekend to play a high-powered Oregon offense led by Heisman hopeful QB Bo Nix.

Colorado barely escaped Colorado State in a close overtime win last weekend. Star Colorado player Travis Hunter, who plays both sides of the ball, is out for this game with a lacerated liver, which hurts the Buffaloes’ chances.

QB Shedeur Sanders is looking to get the ball to his other elite playmakers like RB Dylan Edwards, who is off to a great start to his season. Colorado is not very good at defending the pass nor the run, whereas Oregon’s front seven is very talented and will cause havoc. Oregon will take with ease here.