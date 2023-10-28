No. 12 Ole Miss versus Vanderbilt

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Vanderbilt 17

Ole Miss against Vanderbilt became a more intriguing matchup as soon as the Commodores kept it close with No. 1 Georgia. The Rebels are not invulnerable to an upset here, but the chances of that happening are unlikely.

Although Vanderbilt may not have a star-studded roster, it has a select group of playmakers on both offense and defense that could give Ole Miss headaches. ​￼​If the Rebels can find creative ways to contain Ken Seals and Will Sheppard on offense and play around CJ Taylor on defense, they will have a better chance to take care of business.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin’s squad has been no stranger to tightly contested games this season, but the hope is that this game will be the one in which the Rebels take the top off. Another night game in Vaught-Hemingway stands as one of many reasons the Rebels can and should come out with the win on Saturday.

No. 13 Utah versus No. 8 Oregon (Pier Cummings)

Final Score Prediction: Oregon 31, Utah 21

In its final year of existence, the PAC-12 has established itself as the most prolific conference in college football​￼​. The only problem that comes with this is that everyone can beat everyone. Oregon has already lost one game to PAC-12 rival Washington and could very well be out of the playoff picture with a loss. In turn, Utah has a history of spoiling PAC-12 teams’ playoff hopes.

Utah has proved that its defense is dangerous; however, its offense is not as solid. Oregon has a top-25 defense that the Utes will struggle against. The Ducks will squeeze by with a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.



No. 18 Louisville versus No. 20 Duke

Final Score Prediction: Louisville 35, Duke 17

Duke QB Riley Leonard has had his share of injuries this season. Heading into the game against FSU, he was a little banged up and ended up leaving that game with about seven minutes left in the third quarter. Duke Head Coach Mike Elko has described his condition as being managed “day-to-day.”

Louisville had a bye week to prepare for this matchup and should be well-rested. They are at home, too, so they have the upper hand. This one could come down to who is healthier and more rested.

If Leonard does not play, I find it hard to think that Duke has a legitimate shot at winning this one.



Florida versus No. 1 Georgia (Teddy King)

Final Score Prediction: Georgia 35, Florida 21

In one of the most heated rivalries in college football, the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators will face each other for the 96th time at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., a neutral site for both teams.

Florida’s consistent offense led by transfer QB Graham Mertz will face one of the top defenses in college football. With the recent news of star Georgia tight end Brock Bowers being sidelined with an injury, Georgia hopes to replace his production with sophomore TE Oscar Delp.

While Georgia remains the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the rivalry and the hatred between both fanbases will help fuel one of the best SEC East games this season, in which the Bulldogs will likely see victory once again.