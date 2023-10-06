After their thrilling victory over the LSU Tigers, the Rebels are set to host another SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Although the Razorbacks are coming into Oxford on a three-game losing streak and a 2-3 record, Ole Miss must not underestimate an opponent who played a close game against the very same LSU Tigers the Rebels faced last week.

Let’s take a look at three key players on Arkansas’ roster.

QB KJ Jefferson

The engine of the Arkansas offense relies heavily on their senior quarterback, KJ Jefferson. Jefferson is entering his fourth season with the Razorbacks and brings a dynamic skill set to their team.

Jefferson combines his passing ability with the threat of using his legs, and he has registered over 2,500 yards passing and 600 yards rushing in each of the last two seasons. A focal point for the Rebels must be to deny him the ability to run and force him to make tough passes, as Jefferson has thrown one or more interceptions in each of the last three games.

If Ole Miss is able to force him to make difficult decisions in the air, they could shut down the Arkansas offense with key turnovers.

LB Jaheim Thomas

The leader of Arkansas’ defense this season has been junior linebacker Jaheim Thomas. Thomas is the leading tackler of the team by 14 total tackles; of his 48 overall tackles, 21 are solo.

He also leads the team in sacks with three, a number that has already surpassed his total from last year. He is a versatile defender who can also disrupt passing lanes, and he is tied for second in passes defended on the team.

Ole Miss has an explosive offense, but it would be a mistake to ignore the head of the Razorbacks’ defensive front.

WR Andrew Armstrong

After last week’s shootout against LSU, it would be nice for the Rebels’ defense to give up a smaller point total than 49. While the Razorbacks’ offensive scoring has not been very concentrated on any specific player, one does stand out: wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.

Armstrong is the Razorbacks’ leading receiver and favorite target of KJ Jefferson, but the real threat lies in his ability to score for this team. With four touchdowns to start the season, a key to success could lie in denying their number-one receiving option a path to the endzone.

While this matchup may appear unexciting compared to the ranked SEC thriller we were gifted last Saturday, Ole Miss still has its hands full with a talented team that can play well against good opponents.

Game planning for these three players will be instrumental in another Rebel victory.