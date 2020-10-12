The Rebels finished strong with a 291 (+3) on Wednesday, to place fourth in their first tournament of the season.

Fifth-year Kennedy Swann shot a 72 to finish the tournament with an additional three birdies on the four par-5 holes. Swann finished second on the field with 13 total birdies for her three rounds.

“Our team has a lot of fight,” head coach Kory Henkes said. “They will give you 100% until the last putt drops, which is what helped us play so well today. This is one of the toughest courses we will face all year, and to bounce back and have the second-lowest score of the day was a great accomplishment and confidence builder as we prepare for our next event.”

Senior Julia Johnson finished the third round strong, scoring a 73 (+1) with three birdies in the first nine holes. Sophomore Andrea Lignell finished the third round with a score of 76 (+4) and a total score of (73-73-76— 222) to finish in the top 20 for the fourth time in her career. Johnson, Lignell and Swann all tied for 11th individually after scoring 222 (+6).

Transfer Ellen Hume wrapped up the tournament Wednesday with a 70 (-2) and ended in 39th place individually. Hume also had four birdies on the back nine for her first under-par round as an Ole Miss Rebel. To finish out the tournament for the Rebels, junior Ellen Hutchinson-Kay placed in 39th place with a third-round score of 77 (+5).

“Depth in college golf is the biggest key to success,” Henkes said. “It is great to see different players step up each day as it continually pushes their teammates to keep improving.”

Ole Miss will travel to the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi, on Oct. 19 to play in another three-day tournament to compete in The Ally.