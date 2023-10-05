Why are we doing this?

We wanted to find out how different, if at all, a preview article written by a human writer would be from one written by artificial intelligence. The Daily Mississippian writer was simply tasked with writing a preview for this weekend’s Ole Miss/Arkansas football game, while The DM’s sports editor generated an article employing AI.

We prompted Bard, which is Google’s AI chatbot, with the following statement: Generate a preview article (about 500 words long) for the Ole Miss versus Arkansas college football game this weekend.

From our experiment, we discovered that AI, in general, may not be the best tool to generate factual, real-time and cohesive articles. We found numerous factual mistakes in the AI-generated preview. We marked said mistakes within the article.

Human-written article: Will the party in the Vaught continue this weekend?

Ole Miss versus Arkansas is always an incredible, unpredictable game.

In 2021, the No. 11 Rebels faced the No. 21 Razorback in what became ESPN’s No.1 game of the year. Though Ole Miss was favored to win, it just scraped by in the offensive showdown; the Rebels ended up winning 52-51 in a Vaught-rocking thriller.

The same cannot be said about last year’s faceoff. Up in Fayetteville, Ark., what should have been a relatively easy win quickly became a downhill slide.

With rumors circulating about Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin leaving for Auburn, the Razorback student section ran with the opportunity and began chanting “Auburn, Auburn” over and over again.

Arkansas’ Donald W. Reynolds Stadium took the phrase “enemy territory” to a whole new level. The Razorbacks were in the Rebels’ heads, and the team’s lack of focus and drive led to a 42-27 loss.

Excluding the 2022 blowout, Arkansas and Ole Miss have a history of close, high-scoring games; three contests in the last seven seasons were decided by only one point. In previous years, rankings and statistics have not played a huge role in predicting the outcome, so with this particular matchup, you never know what will happen.

After Ole Miss’ performance last week in its win over LSU, fans are feeling optimistic and looking forward to the game. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was packed to the brim last Saturday, hosting a record-setting 66,703 fans.

The Rebel football team is looking for the same energy come time for Arkansas. If that holds, we could be looking at a game in which Ole Miss fans retaliate and get in the Razorbacks’ heads, like their team did to the Rebels a year ago.

Ole Miss will come in hot this weekend after lighting up the scoreboard for 55 points against the Tigers last week. Still on a high from their incredible performance in Week 5, the Rebels will be focused on repeating the result.

Rebel QB Jaxson Dart has never been more supported on offense, and it looks like he has finally stepped into his leadership role, taking the reins of this team and even putting the team on his back at times.

So far this season, Dart has gone 91-for-142 for 1,485 yards with only two interceptions and 11 touchdowns.

In the LSU game alone, he accounted for 439 total offensive yards and five touchdowns. The quarterback showed everyone just how much he wants to win, putting his body on the line numerous times to extend drives.

People had been not so patiently waiting for star RB Quinshon Judkins to finally have his breakout game, and he delivered in a big way against the Tigers.

Judkins had only 201 total rushing yards in his first four games this season. Last Saturday against LSU, he had 33 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns. You could see the return to his freshman form, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

On the other side of scrimmage, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is Arkansas’ star running back. Judkins versus Sanders has always been a topic, and one question remains: Who is the better tailback?

With the players claiming the top two spots in many SEC running back rankings, it is continuously a toss-up, typically determined by one’s personal opinion.

Judkins finally overcame his slump, but Sanders has not been so fortunate. He has only 76 total yards this season; however, one does have to take into consideration that he has played in only two games due to an injury.

Will this be the game when Sanders finally erupts? Ole Miss fans hope not.

Historically, Arkansas’ starting quarterback KJ Jefferson seems to perform better on the road. Jefferson has 1,050 offensive yards so far this season, and his highest yardage game was at LSU, with 289.

Although his statistics are quite a bit lower than Dart’s, Jefferson should not be underestimated. It is his senior year — his last opportunity to show NFL scouts what he is made of — so he is once again looking to show out against the Rebels.

After the rough loss to the Razorbacks last year, everyone was disappointed in the Rebels and their coaching; the Rebels did not meet their standards and let another team’s fanbase rattle them, but this year is a chance to right all of last year’s wrongs.

This year, with the home-field advantage, Ole Miss has full intentions of showing off the talent it has and making up for last year’s mistakes.

AI Headline: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Preview: Rebels and Razorbacks Clash in SEC West Battle