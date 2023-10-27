As a first-generation U.S. citizen, Daneel Konnar strives to establish roots in unfamiliar places and encourages others to do the same, just as his parents, Rama and Heather Konnar, did when they immigrated from Malaysia to Mississippi more than three decades ago.

“I think about my parents’ journey and how that has influenced my journey growing up here in America, especially seeing them work so hard and hearing their stories of working so hard to bring their lives up,” Konnar said. “I think that has influenced how I took every step of my life, especially in college. I knew that their hard work cannot just go to waste, because I knew they sacrificed a lot to get here.”

The Meridian, Miss., native came to Ole Miss looking for a sense of belonging and community, and he ultimately found this in contributing to local volunteer efforts and student organizations while cultivating close friendships along the way.

Konnar is a campus leader of the highest caliber, serving as the executive director of the Student Activity Association as well as vice president of the Columns Society. The senior public policy leadership major is also a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, the Trent Lott Leadership Institute and Phi Delta Theta fraternity, holding the position of philanthropy chair.

Konnar also serves as an Ole Miss Ambassador, giving incoming students guidance on how to take their first steps in finding a community to call home.

“For any person whose family comes from an immigrant background or who comes from just a different walk of life or from a different country, I think finding your place on a campus that’s so big and so diverse is hard, and it’s hard to sometimes find yourself and what place you belong,” Konnar said.

Inspired by his parents immigration to America and commitment to success, Konnar’s campaign, “Your Journey, Our Ole Miss,” strives to celebrate the diverse identities and life experiences within the UM campus community.

The newly elected Mr. Ole Miss never expected to run for the position until he was motivated by friends, mentors and the opportunity to support local philanthropic efforts.

“I never wanted to be in the spotlight. I’ve always been one of the people who will sit behind the scenes and make sure things run smoothly, and I don’t necessarily have to be that front face,” Konnar said. “What made me realize I wanted to run was that the Mr. and Miss Ole Miss campaigns are such great philanthropic platforms that allow us to raise awareness and raise money for one or two great causes on our campus or off campus.”

As a member of the Ole Miss Women’s Council, Konnar has been enveloped in leadership education and mentorship. Konnar credited the council’s program director, Suzanne Helveston, with his dedication to pursuing the esteemed position of Mr. Ole Miss.

“Daneel is an exceptional student on this campus who embodies the values of our university’s creed and, most importantly, has the ability and motivation to encourage others to follow his example,” Helveston said. “He is a true servant leader and will leave this campus better than he found it.”

Konnar’s campaign manager, senior public policy leadership major Grace Barrett, shared how her friend has inspired her throughout her college experience.

“Daneel is truly the best of Ole Miss. I am thankful we met freshman year and thankful for his constant friendship,” Barrett said. “He lifts everyone around him and inspires us all to be our best.”

Encouraged by close mentor and friend David Magee, Konnar committed his campaign to support the Thomas Mayo Lab in its efforts to honor the legacy of former student Thomas Mayo and support mental health and substance misuse.

“What really drew me to the Mayo Lab was the work they were actively doing to ensure that our students could receive the best attention and care for any challenges that they may be facing with substance abuse,” Konnar said.

Mr. Ole Miss Konnar and his counterpart, Miss Ole Miss Sam Sepe, plan to collaborate to support both the Thomas Mayo Lab and the William Magee Center in their efforts to open the conversation surrounding substance abuse and mental health.

After graduating from UM, the public policy major plans to take a gap year between his senior year and law school to travel the world and explore different facets of family law, whether that be directly working with humanitarian organizations or with juvenile and family courts.

As Konnar’s time at the university draws to a close, he offers advice to students seeking to build lasting friendships and become leaders within the university.

“If you’re scared of joining an organization, I can guarantee you that the other students who may be thinking about applying or wanting to join that organization are also feeling the same way,” Konnar said. “But you all share that one common goal of wanting to grow as a student, as a leader and wanting to uplift one another, and so if you go in with that mindset of encouragement and wanting to lift others up, I think it will come very naturally to you that involvement is something that you want to do.”

The homecoming game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Vaught-Hemingway against Vanderbilt, and the homecoming court will be presented on the field.