For such a small city, Oxford is brimming with all sorts of artistic and cultural attractions, from art galleries to performance venues.

Whether you’re looking to engage in some Faulkner appreciation, check out up-and-coming local acts or browse textile art, at least one spot in Oxford will have you covered. Here’s a mere taste of what Oxford has to offer in the arts and culture realm.

Oxford Treehouse Gallery

Enveloped by trees and home to many roaming chickens, Oxford Treehouse Gallery features local artists across diverse disciplines. A visit to the charming art gallery found on the outskirts of Oxford is well worth the short trek down twisty rural roads it takes to get there.

Upon arrival, visitors can peruse all kinds of works, including paintings, ceramics, sculptures, textiles and woodwork. Several artworks are also available to purchase. The gallery’s regular hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour

Spotlighting writers and musicians, Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is a live radio show recorded in front of an audience every week.

The show’s content typically includes both musical performances and writers reading their work. Guests on the show range from lesser-known artists to big names such as John Grisham, Donna Tartt and Billy Collins. An added bonus: shows are typically free to attend.

Oxford Art Crawl

For the aesthete who would prefer to witness as much of Oxford’s visual art as possible in one go, the Oxford Art Crawl is a dream come true. Every fourth Tuesday each month from February to October, local art enthusiasts wander through the city’s beloved art hotspots both on and off campus.

While the locations featured in the lineup can vary from month to month, recurring participants include Southside Gallery, the Powerhouse Community Arts Center and the University of Mississippi Museum.

A double decker bus carries participants from location to location, and there is plenty of time to grab dinner at one of the Square’s many renowned restaurants while enjoying a night of art appreciation.

Gallery 130

Situated right on campus in Meek Hall, Gallery 130 is home to the work of Ole Miss art students, faculty and visiting professional artists. Gallery 130 will offer several exhibitions throughout the fall semester, the first being “We’ve Always Been Here” featuring local artists Amy Webb, Zach Fields, Jonathan Kent Adams and Lance Yates, beginning on Aug. 21.

Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

Like Gallery 130, the Ford Center is located on campus, making it perfect for theater-loving students who want to enjoy a production without having to travel far. The Ford Center hosts more than 150 events annually, from ballets to plays to concerts.

Upcoming events are diverse, including performances from country group Chapel Hart, chamber music collective Manhattan Chamber Players and dance company MOMIX.

In addition, UM students and faculty are eligible for discounts when buying tickets.

The End of All Music Record Store

Specializing in both new and used vinyls, The End of All Music is an indie record store located on the Square. Aside from vinyls, the shop also sells a smaller selection of CDs and audio equipment. The End of All Music offers a wide selection of records, making the store a wonderful place to buy music from your favorite artists or to try out new ones.

Square Books

Of course, no Oxford arts itinerary would be complete without the famed (and aptly named) Square Books, located on the Square. The indie bookstore has made a name for itself through its quality inventory that spans genres — though special recognition should be given to its catalog of literary fiction and support for Southern authors. Spread over three different buildings, Square Books often hosts events like author signings during any given week. The store’s fame and glowing reputation is undoubtedly well-earned — no stay in Oxford is complete without at least one Square Books trip.