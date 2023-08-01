People of all age groups crowded into theaters this weekend with one of two goals in mind: to watch “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer.” Luckily for each film, most viewers seemed to be watching both in a rather bizarre, but highly anticipated, double feature.

Though “Oppenhemier” provided audiences with a complex take on modern warfare “Barbie” has just as much to say–and clearly has a lot more fun in doing so. Their work paid off, as “Barbie” broke the box office record for the biggest opening weekend for a female director, earning close to $400 million worldwide in its first weekend alone.

“Barbie” is a wildly imaginative and enjoyable thrill ride. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s screenplay is, unsurprisingly, incredibly clever and charming. Their writing and Gerwig’s direction builds an interesting world that feels similar to films of the past but is stylistically rich enough to stand firmly on its tiptoes.

The rules of Barbieland are established quite early and make for a healthy dose of nostalgia for fans of the longstanding toy brand. The production design is mesmerizing and quite frankly, some of the most impressive I have seen come out of a recent blockbuster.

Margot Robbie continues to earn her spot as one of the most talented actresses of her generation. Her vulnerability in the role makes her an ideal protagonist and impossible not to root for. Barbie has a fully realized character arc that elevates the film in ways I did not expect but ultimately should have considering the talent both behind and in front of the camera.

Ryan Gosling as Ken shines in every conceivable way with his most peculiar and arguably his best performance to date. Much like Barbie, the character of Ken has a wholly satisfying arc that allows for Gosling to make the most of the humor and emotion necessary to fulfill the film’s themes of self-worth, identity and belonging.

Will Ferrell also brings plenty of laughs, and America Ferrera is a more than welcome presence throughout the film. In many ways, Ferrera is the heart of the entire picture, and she has incredible chemistry with Robbie.

As a whole, the film is thematically rich and brimming with charm and sincerity. While the messages tend to be quite a bit hamfisted, especially in the third act, Gerwig’s intentions are clear and the film’s heart shines through regardless.

Overall, “Barbie” is quite impressive and proves to be a controversial film that pays off for those who are willing to see it through till the end. While often derivative of other films, á la “The Lego Movie,” and riddled with misfires in the joke department, Gerwig’s latest is one of the most enjoyable experiences I have had in a theater this year.

It is safe to say that the lobby filled with pink-laden fans was not in vain. Whether you are team “Barbie” or team “Oppenheimer,” we are all on the side of cinema, and this week, cinema delivered.

“Barbie” is in theaters now.