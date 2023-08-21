In an effort to accommodate its ever-increasing student population, the University of Mississippi is doing away with the old and ushering in the new.

Demolishing Kincannon Hall is the first major step in these plans.

The demolition began on Aug. 9 and will continue into early September. In its place, three residential halls are expected to be built by fall 2026 to accommodate the rising number of students. Kincannon, which opened in 1963 with room for 540 students, has been vacant since 2015.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 21, dump trucks will remove Kincannon debris from campus. The University of Mississippi Police Department is urging students to use caution when they are driving or walking near Kincannon.

According to Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Director of Student Housing John Yaun, the demolition is just one step that the university is taking to make room for incoming freshmen.

“The Department of Student Housing has been collaborating with the Office of Enrollment Management to support increasing enrollment this fall and for future semesters,” Yaun said.

Some of these plans include some freshmen students living off campus and converting larger residence hall rooms to accommodate more students.

“We have partnered with The Quarters to provide 402 additional beds for first-year students and have also converted a number of upperclassman beds in several residence halls to first-year beds, as well as providing some triple room options in Martin, Stockard, RH2 and RH3,” Yaun said.

The department also plans to improve the on-campus living experience, Yuan said.

“Student Housing is planning to enhance existing on-campus facilities, as well as build three new residential communities that will enhance the on-campus living experience and student success,” Yaun said.

Although the new dorms will not be finished until 2026, there are plans in place to update current facilities around campus.

“Two examples of this can be seen in our current projects to update and modernize the Campus Walk clubhouse as well as create a new entertainment space in Martin/Stockard,” Yaun said. “These projects should be completed sometime this month.”

The 2020-26 Student Housing Strategic Plan is a framework of goals and objectives to improve the university’s residential communities, increase the department’s occupancy and revenue and enhance the student experience. Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Charlotte Pegues elaborated on the ways the communities will help students.

“These new residential communities will provide indoor and outdoor spaces with amenities and opportunities for students to engage with other students and campus resources, interact with faculty and staff, and find their connection to Ole Miss,” Pegues said.