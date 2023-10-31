Since the summer, the color pink has become synonymous with Barbie. However, the month of October allows the color pink to take on a different meaning – Breast Cancer Awareness.

Celebrated throughout October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month promotes recognition of the disease and drums up support for its treatment through charity donations, pink ribbon wearing and spreading information on the detection and proper precautions of identifying the cancer.

For years, breast cancer has been the most common type of cancer among women, accounting for 25.8% of cases among women worldwide. Roughly one out of eight women will have breast cancer in their lifetime, and in 2023 alone, it’s estimated that 297,790 women will be diagnosed with it.

Freshman Mary Ava O’Shea, an international studies and French major, expressed that she is not personally concerned, but the large number of cases has made her and other women more aware.

“For me, I wouldn’t say there’s a real fear of it at this point in my life,” O’Shea said. “However, for women who (breast cancer) runs in the family or have had scares in the past, I’m sure it’s a much bigger concern. I wouldn’t go as far as saying, ‘widespread fear,’ but I would assume most women are aware of the potential risk.”

While breast cancer mainly affects women, men are also susceptible to the cancer. Although the numbers are less severe for men than they are for women, there are still cases of men developing the cancer, emphasizing how important it is to take it seriously.

Razavier Davis, a sophomore psychology major, believes breast cancer should be of equal priority among men and women, regardless of the differences in the number of cases.

“No matter how small the chances are, people should still be wary of it,” Davis said. “Even if a man doesn’t get it as often, it is still important for him to know just in case other people he knows may be at risk.”

O’Shea shared a similar sentiment.

“It’s still a risk to (men), and even if it wasn’t, it still impacts people in their lives,” she said.

Several organizations at the University of Mississippi have hosted events to inform people about breast cancer. UM’s Black Student Union hosted a Pink Out Fit Check on Friday, Oct. 13. Participants showed off their pink outfits in support and were given informational pamphlets on detecting signs and symptoms of developing breast cancer.

While October presents a great time to talk about breast cancer, O’Shea believes that the time for education and attention should not be limited, as it is a continuous issue.

“(People should learn) how to recognize the signs earlier, as well as preventive measures such as yearly doctors and such (and) bring attention to the issue and fundraise for research into treating and hopefully curing breast cancer,” O’Shea said.