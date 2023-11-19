After a hard loss versus Georgia last week, Ole Miss welcomed the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the season finale.

Ole Miss’ playoff hopes are all but over, but the possibility of another 10-win season under Head Coach Lane Kiffin remains a very realistic possibility: this game furthered that quest as the Rebels pulled away for a 35-3 win.

The Rebels entered this matchup with injuries in key spots across the offensive line, with Micah Pettus and Jayden Williams both ruled out prior to kickoff.

The Rebels scored only seven points in the first half, tying their lowest total for a first half all year. They only allowed three points to the Warhawks, but not finishing drives and self-inflicted errors made it closer than Ole Miss would have preferred going.

The second half was completely different, with Ole Miss scoring on each of its first three drives, outscoring ULM 21-0 in the quarter and taking a 28-3 lead to the fourth. The Rebels would add one more score, courtesy of a Spencer Sanders touchdown pass to Cayden Lee.

Offensive MVP: Caden Prieskorn

Prieskorn was crucial in creating and sustaining momentum for the offense. He tallied six catches for 69 yards, including his first touchdown of the season.

In what has been a tough year for Prieskorn due to many factors, his resilience and grit are something the Rebels need every week, especially in games like this. QB Jaxson Dart noted his elite work ethic and was overjoyed in him getting a well-deserved score, per his post-game presser.

Defensive MVP: Ladarius Tennison

The Auburn transfer provided some fire on the defensive side of the ball as he had six tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and half a sack. He gave Ole Miss hope when things were not looking great, and he was a big reason why the defense excelled today.

Shining moment: Dayton Wade’s 58-yard TD catch

It seems to be a weekly tradition that Dayton Wade makes a big play. Last week, he had the circus catch in an otherwise forgettable game for Ole Miss. This week, he snagged a pass across the middle and turned on the burners to extend the Rebels’ lead to 28-3.

Needs improvement: Offensive line and penalties

To say the aforementioned absences on the offensive line are huge would be an understatement. Missing two offensive tackles is tough for any team, regardless of who they are playing. Having said that, the O-line should not have been pushed around as much as they were in this game.

Regardless of the score, the Rebels will need to fix these issues before heading to Starkville next week.

Up next: Mississippi State

The Rebels will travel down the road to Starkville to round out their regular season. Needless to say, this rivalry game will be massive.

Ole Miss has a 10-win season and potential NY6 bowl on the line with Mississippi State needing a win for bowl eligibility. As this is one of the most demanding games of the year, both Kiffin and Dart have expressed their desire to “get the trophy back to Oxford.”

They will meet on Thanksgiving night with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.