Second to Oxford, of course, Athens, Ga., is arguably the best college town in the SEC. With shopping, eating and drinking, visitors have so much to choose from and so much to do at an affordable price. As an Athens resident who loves the Rebels, I offer an unofficial guide to all things Athens to ensure that your itinerary will be full, and you will never be bored.

Reasonably priced food

Pauley’s Crepe Bar, located in the heart of downtown Athens, is one of the more popular game day spots among the college crowd. Here, you can fuel up with a delicious crepe, sandwich or salad, along with one of the signature cocktails, in a great atmosphere that is light and airy and always plays great music. Along with Pauley’s Crepe Bar, Athens has many more restaurants that are unique to the city. Two of the most popular are Taco Mama and Taqueria Tsunami.

Upscale dining

Among all the other incredible restaurants to choose from is Athens’ most iconic: Last Resort Grill. Located at 174-184 W. Clayton St., it serves southwestern inspired Southern cuisine, and it has been a staple of the city since 1966, when it opened as a music club. Make sure to take a look at the gorgeous cheesecake case at the front of the store; these cakes are extremely popular and the perfect nightcap.

Originally based in downtown Tuscaloosa, Chuck’s Fish made its way to Athens in 2019 in what was once the Greyhound bus station. The atmosphere in Chuck’s is unbeatable, and although it is a sushi and seafood restaurant, there are so many more menu items from which to choose. Chuck’s has my favorite sushi roll in Athens, “The Cowboy Roll,” which is a California roll with steak instead of crab.

Catch the best Sunday brunch in Athens at Five Bar. Not only does Five Bar have an incredible brunch selection, but also the dinner is unmatched. Do not be intimidated by the five selections on the menu, though, because you cannot make a wrong choice at Five Bar. Take this from a picky eater, Five Bar is one of the best restaurants in Athens.

Night life

Much like Oxford’s Summit Lodge Bar, Paloma Park is a rustic, indoor-outdoor upscale bar with nothing but good vibes. There is a jumbotron on the patio perfect for watching football, various outdoor games like cornhole and giant checkers — not to mention an extensive food menu filled with lots of delicious items.

The Georgia Theatre is Athens’ version of The Lyric in Oxford and has been sitting in the heart of downtown Athens since 1935. However, in 1989, the theater reopened as a concert venue and is a popular spot for artists to perform. At the top of the theater, there is a rooftop bar that overlooks the city of Athens. If you like it enough, you can make the trip back to Athens to catch a concert.

Enjoy a cocktail and an appetizer on the roof of the Hyatt Place called HYBAR, which is a popular dusk destination, even if you are not lodging at the hotel.

Alongside these three gems are dozens of other bars. Some of Athens’ finest and most popular are Clayton Social, Woodford, Silver Dollar and Saturday’s.

Shopping

Although we all know that the Square has some of the best shopping of any college town, pop into Heery’s, Monkee’s, Dick Fergusons, or Onward Reserve if you have time. These are some of both UGA students’ and Athenians’ most cherished stores that always have chic Southern inventory.

Who knows, we may see an Onward Reserve store front on the Square at some point. But for now, take advantage of your weekend in Athens and stock up on some of the best apparel there is.

Late night food

While Rebel fans know that nothing ever could come close to chicken on a stick, there are a variety of late-night food options in downtown Athens. DP Dough is arguably the most popular among the university’s students, offering an assortment of personalized calzones and staying open until 4 a.m.

Another historic Athens landmark is The Grill, which has been in the same place since 1981, providing residents and college students with diner-style food. On the weekends, The Grill is also open until 4 a.m.