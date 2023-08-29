Oxford is undeniably rich in the arts, and the widely beloved community arts center the Powerhouse is well aware how important the theater is as an art form.

Over the course of the past year, there has been no shortage of incredible stage performances coming from the Powerhouse. This upcoming year looks to offer a similar template in the best ways.

Following a packed house performance of “Almost Maine” in early August, The Powerhouse seems to have a consistent upcoming slate for the fall and spring semesters.

On Sept. 8 and 9, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen’s “The Exonerated” will be performed. The play, directed by Felipe E. Macias, follows the true story of six wrongfully convicted individuals and their time spent in prison. The talent on display, as well as the quality of the source material, sets this production up to be one that packs a powerhouse of a punch.

On a lighter note, Michael Snider’s “Peppermint Bear and The Toy Elves” will take to the stage just in time for the holidays. The Christmas-themed musical will be directed by Rene Pulliam and will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

Leading into next year, another Pulliam-directed production, “Poetry in Photography,” will be put on as a celebration of Ann Fisher-Wirth and Maude Schuyler Clay’s works in poetry and photography. It is set to open on Jan. 30.

Shortly after that, the highly beloved annual Ten-Minute Play Festival will return. This festival, which runs on Feb. 16 and 17, offers several opportunities for artists in and around Oxford. These opportunities include the chance to direct, act and have artists’ very own work brought to life on the stage. There will be a wide variety of content for all sorts of theater fans to enjoy.

Around the end of the school year, Devon Willamson’s comedy “The Old People Are Revolting” will premiere in April. The play follows a group of retirees banding together to retain their right to senior discounts on utilities. There will be catering by Moe’s BBQ and drinks will be provided.

Aside from the theater productions that are to come, the Arts Council will be presenting the 2023 Oxford Blues Festival from Oct. 12 to 14. Several art showcases and classes will be held in the facility. The festival will not be a Powerhouse exclusive event, as it will also take place at the Lafayette County Arena and the J.D. Williams Library.

Find out more about these events on their website at oxfordarts.com.